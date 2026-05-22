The Specialized Evade 4 is no faster than its predecessor, but the Evade 3 is now $70 cheaper in this Memorial Day weekend deal

Specialized has just launched the latest iteration of the Evade helmet with its Evade 4, and it is the US brand's all-new contender in the best aero helmet market.

Although we've yet to get our hands on the Evade 4 for an in-depth review, Cycling Weekly's Tech Editor Andy Carr has had a deep dive into the Specialized PR. His first impressions of the Specialized Evade 4 are that it's marginally cooler, looks stunning, but after hours in the wind tunnel, it's no faster than its Evade 3 sibling.

The Evade 4 will be seen protecting the heads of the likes of Remco Evenepoel and Demi Vollering, but with a price tag of $349.99, for us mere mortals, it's a big investment if you're thinking about replacing your road bike helmet.

For the Memorial Day weekend, Specialized has discounted the Evade 3 by $70, down from $299.99, to just $229.99, and that represents incredible value for money. Although it's most likely to be outgunned by the Evade 4, at this price its still more than worthy of consideration.

This helmet deal is running now for Memorial Day weekend, and although there is no indication that it'll end afterwards, it's sure to be popular, and like all the best bike deals, only likely to be while stocks last.

Specialized S-Works Evade 4: $399.99 at Specialized Bikes US As a brand new offering from Specialized the S-Works Evade 4 is at full price. So if you want what is sure to be one of the best road cycling helmets of all time, then it's going to be a hefty investment. We think the Evade 3, for now, is still the way to go, especially at the discounted Memorial Day pricing. Read our first impressions of the Specialized Evade 4 Helmet.

While we’re yet to review the Evade 4, the Evade 3 has been a firm favourite of the Cycling Weekly test team.

The Evade 3 helmet scored an impressive 4.5-star rating in our testing, and with its great ventilation, safety rating, and all-day comfort, it's not just an aero helmet option, but one of the best road bike helmets for all-around riding.

Our North American Editor Anne-Marije Rook had nothing but praise for the third-gen Evade, noting that for an aero helmet, it was surprisingly cool for an aero lid and delivered that comfort, which meant it was the fastest choice for even more rides.

As far as weight goes, our tested Evade 3 weighed in at 290g, and the Evade 4 also has a claimed weight of 290g. So, although we've not weighed the new model in real-life testing, it would seem there's no weight difference either. Again, it makes the Evade 3 with this Memorial Day discount a far more attractive purchase.

Although these deals are US-based, our handy price checker below shows the best Specialized Evade deals in your region, including the Evade 4.