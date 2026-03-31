The DJI Osmo 360 camera has a huge 35% off in the Amazon Spring Sale – it's the lowest price we've ever seen on one of the very latest action cameras

If you love filming your cycling escapades, are looking to upgrade your existing model, or are just starting on your cycling influencer journey, then one of the best bike and helmet cameras you'll want to consider is the DJI Osmo 360.

It may not quite be our best-in-class 360° action camera, the Insta360 X5 has that sewn up, but at this massively discounted price, the DJI Osmo 360 is an extremely worthy contender. The Amazon Spring Sale currently has the DJI Osmo 360 Essential Bundle reduced to just $389.35, which is a massive $209.65 off the usual RRP of $599.

The Amazon Big Spring Sale officially ends at midnight tonight, so it's likely this huge price cut on the Osmo 360 will end with it.

Save 35% ($209.65) DJI Osmo 360 Essential Bundle: was $599 now $389.35 at Amazon The DJI Osmo 360 is a superbly capable action camera that can go toe to toe with its rivals like GoPro. It's easy to use, has a great app, and has plenty of cycling-friendly accessories. This bundle comes with spare batteries, an invisible selfie stick, and a handy storage case.

This Amazon Big Spring deal on the DJI Osmo 360 is brilliant – even if it was just on the camera itself, but there's more, because this is the Essential Combo package. It includes two batteries, which extend the already impressive single battery life of up to 190 minutes even further, meaning you won't miss any of your cycling adventures.

You also get the clever and brilliant 1.2m invisible selfie stick, giving you that unique drone-like view, without the annoyance of the stick showing in your final footage. A handy carry case completes the bundle, and at this price point, it's a bargain buy.

Although we've not reviewed this exact model, its sibling, the DJI Osmo Nano, is our expert's top pick when it comes to a cycling action camera, and the DJI Osmo 360 shares many of the same features. Amazon reviews are also impressive, with an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars, and an overwhelming 85% of Amazon reviewers giving the Osmo 360 top marks.

The key to the best action cameras is the quality of footage they produce, and with the Osmo 360, you get some of the best on the market. DJI says the two 1-inch 360° imaging sensors deliver excellent low-light for sharper footage on every cycling adventure. Thanks to the square design of the image sensors, DJI says the Osmo 360 uses pixels smarter, producing stunning 8K/30fps 360° video.

The two sensors are also designed specifically for 360 capture. DJI says this provides about 25% more sensor area than typical 1-inch round sensors, giving incredible 360 footage.

The super compact body and its incredibly light weight of just 183g, also adds to its appeal for cycling use. The Osmo 360 also has a magnetic quick‑release, which works with the Osmo Action Quick-Release Adapter Mount for fast, stable, fuss‑free attachment almost anywhere, from your bike helmet to handlebars.

Finally, the DJI Mimo phone app is designed specifically for DJI’s roster of Action Camera and Osmo products and is well worth using in tandem with the Osmo 360. It seamlessly connects and syncs with the camera in about 8 seconds, and makes editing and viewing your footage, plus changing camera settings, a breeze.

If an action camera isn't on your Amazon Spring Sale shopping list, then our Amazon Spring Day deals hub has a ton of the best cycling kit from components, tech and kit. Below you'll also find all the best DJI Osmo 360 deals available in your territory.