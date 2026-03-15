Lenny Martinez steals Paris-Nice stage 8 win ahead of Jonas Vingegaard, who secures General Classification victory.

Lenny Martinez steals Paris-Nice stage 8 ahead of Jonas Vingegaard, who secures General Classification victory.

The pair had led the race with 21km to go as they turned on the gas with 400m to go in final sprint finish, as Vingegaard's surge came too late.

Harold Tejada (XDS-Astana) closed out the podium on stage 8 while Dani Martinez's (Red Bull–Bora–Hansgrohe) crash earlier in the race, did not jeopardise his second-place finish in the GC behind Vingegaard.

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