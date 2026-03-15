Lenny Martinez steals Paris-Nice stage 8 win ahead of Jonas Vingegaard, who secures General Classification victory.

The Visma-Lease a Bike was pipped to the line by Martinez in a sprint finish

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Lenny Martinez pips Jonas Vingegaard to stage 8 victory of Paris-Nice
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lenny Martinez steals Paris-Nice stage 8 ahead of Jonas Vingegaard, who secures General Classification victory.

The pair had led the race with 21km to go as they turned on the gas with 400m to go in final sprint finish, as Vingegaard's surge came too late.

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Alex Lancaster-Lennox
Alex Lancaster-Lennox

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