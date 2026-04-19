‘It’s in the top eight victories in my career’ - Remco Evenepoel sprints to maiden Amstel Gold Race win

Belgian improves on 2025 podium by beating the man who bested him 12 months ago

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Remco Evenepoel storms to Amstel Gold Race win 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel has proclaimed his first ever Amstel Gold Race win among his best ever victories.

The Belgian superstar won a two-up contest with defending champion Mattias Skjelmose to take his first ever win at Amstel Gold Race.

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It’s the former World Champion’s eighth win of the season.

Speaking to TNT Sports after the race he said: “It was a flashback to last year. I have more confidence now, I felt on the climbs I was the strongest today and that he [Skjelmose] was on the limit when taking pulls. I had a lot of confidence I could finish it in a sprint.”

Skjelmose said: “Last year I was lucky and this year he beat me with legs”

Evenepoel said he is a big fan of Amstel Gold’s “short hard climbs”.

He added: “It’s the most beautiful victory of the season but every week there’s a new beautiful one.

“This race, other than the monuments, is very high on my list. It’s in the top eight victories in my career.”

That left just a trio of Grégoire, Evenepoel and Skjelmose chasing the remains of the day’s break.

They proceeded to increase their gap over the final lap of the race’s finishing circuit and had a minute and half in hand as they came to the Cauberg for the final time.

Behind them Benoît Cosnefroy (UAE Emirate-XRG) won the sprint for third.

The Belgian is next scheduled race is Liège–Bastogne–Liège next Sunday but he said he may yet race La Flèche Wallonne on Wednesday too.

He said: “We’ll analyse the race and maybe decide tomorrow. We’ll see how I recover from today. They’re predicting nice weather and it’s always nice to have good weather in Flèche Wallonne but first I’m going to enjoy this one.”

Vern Pitt

Having trained as a journalist at Cardiff University I spent eight years working as a business journalist covering everything from social care, to construction to the legal profession and riding my bike at the weekends and evenings. When a friend told me Cycling Weekly was looking for a news editor, I didn't give myself much chance of landing the role, but I did and joined the publication in 2016. Since then I've covered Tours de France, World Championships, hour records, spring classics and races in the Middle East. On top of that, since becoming features editor in 2017 I've also been lucky enough to get myself sent to ride my bike for magazine pieces in Portugal and across the UK. They've all been fun but I have an enduring passion for covering the national track championships. It might not be the most glamorous but it's got a real community feeling to it.

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