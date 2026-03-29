'To finally get a WorldTour win feels amazing' – Brady Gilmore snatches victory on Volta a Catalunya final stage as Jonas Vingegaard secures the overall victory

Brady Gilmore (NSN Cycling) took the victory on the final stage of the Volta a Catalunya, beating Dorian Godon (Ineos Grenadiers) on the bike throw in the final sprint to prevent the Frenchman from taking his third stage win of the race.

Attacks from the GC contenders had animated the stage, but none of them were able to stay away, meaning that a reduced peloton came to the finish in Barcelona. Coming off the descent of the final climb, the Australian rider put himself into a good position on the wheel of Godon and was able to emerge from the slipstream to snatch the win on the line.

“I’ve been thinking about it since yesterday,” said Gilmore in his post-race interview. “If there was a small group over the top and I could be there, knowing exactly where to open my sprint from watching the previous years, really studying it. I think about winning every day and that’s all I want to do, so to finally get a WorldTour win feels amazing.”

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Jonas Vingegaard (Visma-Lease a Bike) finished safely in the front group along with all of the other GC contenders to secure the overall victory, with no changes in the top ten of the overall standings.

More to follow...