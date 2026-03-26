'We were gifted an other opportunity' – British sprinter Ethan Vernon wins shortened stage 4 at Volta a Catalunya

Dorian Godon maintains race lead after summit finish scrapped

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Team NSN Cycling Team&#039;s Welsh rider Ethan Vernon (2L) celebrates winning the 4th stage of the 2026 Volta a Catalunya cycling tour of Catalonia, a 151 km race between Mataro and Camprodon, on March 26, 2026. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

British sprinter Ethan Vernon won his second WorldTour race of 2026 on Thursday, victorious on the shortened stage four at the Volta a Catalunya.

The NSN Cycling rider was one of the hot favourites on what became a sprint stage, and led the sprint in to the final 200m, with Dorian Godon (Ineos Grenadiers) unable to come round. Tom Pidcock (Pinarello Q36.5) finished third.

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Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

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