'I'm so happy to be honest' – Paul Magnier storms to victory and pink jersey on Giro d'Italia stage 1 after mass crash

Soudal Quick-Step sprinter wins opening Bulgarian stage

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Paul Magnier wins stage one of the Giro d&#039;Italia
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Paul Magnier stormed to victory on stage one of the Giro d'Italia in Nessebar, Bulgaria, on Friday, winning from a reduced group after a mass crash in the final kilometre. As a result, the Frenchman will take the first pink jersey.

The Soudal Quick-Step rider timed his sprint perfectly to round Tobias Lund Andresen (Decathlon CMA CGM) in the closing metres. Ethan Vernon (NSN Cycling) finished third in a small group of around just 10 riders. It is Magnier's first Grand Tour stage win, and first WorldTour victory of the year. Jonathan Milan (Lidl-Trek), the sprint favourite, finished fourth.

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"Honestly, if it had been anyone other than Paul Magnier in my wheel, I think I would have won," Lund Andresen, who finished second, said. "That’s why I’m both proud and disappointed at the same time. Today was a huge opportunity to make history and wear the pink jersey, so finishing second hurts a little more. There will be other opportunities, we will try everything to go for a win."

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Adam Becket
Adam Becket
News editor

Adam is Cycling Weekly’s news editor – his greatest love is road racing but as long as he is cycling, he's happy. Before joining CW in 2021 he spent two years writing for Procycling. He's usually out and about on the roads of Bristol and its surrounds.

Before cycling took over his professional life, he covered ecclesiastical matters at the world’s largest Anglican newspaper and politics at Business Insider. Don't ask how that is related to riding bikes.

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