Who is leading the Giro d'Italia 2026? Paul Magnier pulls on first pink jersey

Paul Magnier won stage one of the Giro d'Italia 2026, meaning he is the first to climb into the pink jersey. The Soudal Quick-Step rider also controls the young rider and points classifications due to his exploits on the opening day.

The general classification essentially reflects the stage result after the opening sprint, although stage one's breakaway riders, Diego Pablo Sevilla (Polti VisitMalta) and Manuele Tarozzi (Bardiani CSF 7 Saber), both feature due to bonus seconds. Sevilla is also leading the mountains competition.

Giro d’Italia 2026 stage one race report

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Giro d’Italia 2026, stage one: Nessebar > Burgas (147km)

1. Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step, in 3:21:08

2. Tobias Lund Andresen (Den) Decathlon CMA CGM

3. Ethan Vernon (GBr) NSN Cycling

4. Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek

5. Madis Mikhels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

6. Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti VisitMalta

7. Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Jayco AlUla

8. Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Decathlon CMA CGM

9. Max Walscheid (Ger) Lidl-Trek

10. Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step, all at same time

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Giro d'Italia 2026 general classification after stage one

1. Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step, in 3:20:58

2. Tobias Lund Andresen (Den) Decathlon CMA CGM, +4s

3. Manuel Tarozzi (Ita) Polti VisitMalta, at same time

4. Ethan Vernon (GBr) NSN Cycling, +6s

5. Diego Pablo Sevilla (Esp) Polti VisitMalta, at same time

6. António Morgado (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +8s

7. Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek, +10s

8. Madis Mikhels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost

9. Giovanni Lonardi (Ita) Polti VisitMalta

10. Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Jayco AlUla, all at same time

Giro d'Italia 2026 points classification after stage one

1. Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step, 50pts

2. Tobias Lund Andresen (Den) Decathlon CMA CGM, 35pts

3. Ethan Vernon (GBr) NSN Cycling, 25pts

4. Jonathan Milan (Ita) Lidl-Trek, 23pts

5. Madis Mikhels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost, 14pts

Giro d'Italia 2026 mountains classification after stage one

1. Diego Pablo Sevilla (Esp) Polti VisitMalta, 6pts

2. Manuel Tarozzi (Ita) Polti VisitMalta, 4pts

3. Ayco Bastiaens (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step, 1pt

4. Hartthijs de Vries (Ned) Unibet Rose Rockets, 1pt

Giro d'Italia 2026 youth classification after stage one

1. Paul Magnier (Fra) Soudal Quick-Step, in 3:20:58

2. Tobias Lund Andresen (Den) Decathlon CMA CGM, +4s

3. António Morgado (Por) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +8s

4. Madis Mikhels (Est) EF Education-EasyPost, +10s

5. Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Decathlon CMA CGM, at same time

Giro d'Italia 2026 teams classification after stage one

1. Soudal Quick-Step, in 10:03:24

2. Lidl-Trek

3. UAE Team Emirates-XRG, all at same time