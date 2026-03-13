'I've been very patient...' – Harold Tejada slips the bunch for solo victory on lumpy stage 6 of Paris-Nice

Harold Tejada slipped the bunch in the last few kilometres of a lumpy stage six on Paris-Nice to pull off a hard-fought solo victory in Apt.

It marked the XDS Astana rider's first WorldTour win and a hard-fought one at that, with the bunch chasing hard behind and finishing just seconds behind.

"It's my first victory in a WorldTour race and I'm loving it," he said afterwards. "I've been very patient and I'm really happy to do it."

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Jonas Vingegaard retained the overall lead after finishing just behind in the bunch.

More to follow...