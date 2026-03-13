'I've been very patient...' – Harold Tejada slips the bunch for solo victory on lumpy stage 6 of Paris-Nice
Jonas Vingegaard finishes just behind, retains his lead
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Harold Tejada slipped the bunch in the last few kilometres of a lumpy stage six on Paris-Nice to pull off a hard-fought solo victory in Apt.
It marked the XDS Astana rider's first WorldTour win and a hard-fought one at that, with the bunch chasing hard behind and finishing just seconds behind.
"It's my first victory in a WorldTour race and I'm loving it," he said afterwards. "I've been very patient and I'm really happy to do it."Article continues below
Jonas Vingegaard retained the overall lead after finishing just behind in the bunch.
More to follow...
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After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.
Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.
He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.
A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.
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