'That's extremely disappointing' – Matteo Jorgenson out of Ardennes Classics after fracturing collarbone at Amstel Gold Race

The 24-year-old will miss La Flèche Wallonne and Liège-Bastogne-Liège.

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Matteo Jorgenson rides to the left of a group
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Matteo Jorgenson is out of the Ardennes Classics after he crashed out of the Amstel Gold Race on Sunday.

The American hit the ground with 42km to go after slipping on a wet corner behind Kévin Vauquelin.

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"Matteo broke his collarbone in his crash during the Amstel Gold Race. As a result, he will not start in the Flèche Wallonne or Liège–Bastogne–Liège," the team announced after the incident.

"As a team, we were well positioned throughout," Maassen continued. "The riders did a great job keeping Matteo in a good position all day. The goal was to be among the first to crest the Gulperberg and the Kruisberg. He looked fresh on those climbs, but unfortunately he crashed shortly afterward. That’s extremely disappointing."

Meg Elliot
Meg Elliot
News Writer

Meg is a news writer for Cycling Weekly. In her time around cycling, Meg is a podcast producer and lover of anything that gets her outside, and moving.

From the Welsh-English borderlands, Meg's first taste of cycling was downhill - she's now learning to love the up, and swapping her full-sus for gravel (for the most part!).

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