AJ August solos to first WorldTour victory at Itzulia Basque Country stage 6

It was glory to the young guns at Itzulia Basque Country as AJ August (Ineos Grenadiers) took the biggest win of his career on the sixth and final stage. On a wet and hilly day, the 20-year-old from Rochester, NY, attacked the front group on the final climb and survived a tricky descent to take a solo win in Bergara.

It was August's first ever WorldTour victory, having taken the first win of his pro career in the Volta a Catalunya in February.

He was followed in four minutes later by the main group containing 19-year-old Paul Seixas (Decathlon CMA CGM), who won the race after dominating throughout the week, taking three stage wins.

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Florian Lipowitz (Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe) maintained his overall runner-up spot, finish 2:30 behind Seixas, and Tobias Halland Johannessen (Uno-X Mobility) jumped into third by dint of finishing in the front group behind August.

Under heavy skies and on slick roads, French sensation Seixas had his toughest day so far this week, on what was a shortish, 135km stage from Goizper-Antzuola to Bergara. He became isolated in the later stages, expelling a lot of energy as he tried to keep the front group, and Halland Johannessen, in check.

August attacked with 12km to go on the final climb of the Aentzio, and road a sensible descent, holding off solo chaser Raul García Pierna (Movistar), who came in 16 seconds behind.

Results

Itzulia Basque Country stage 6, Goizper-Antzuola > Bergara, 135km

1. AJ August (USA) Ineos Grenadiers, 135.2km in 3:29:35

2. Raul García Pierna (Spa) Movistar, +16s

3. Frank van den Broek (Ned) PicnicPostNL, +34

4. Gal Glivar (Slo) Alpecin-Premier Tech, at s.t.

5. Filippo Fiorelli (Ita) Visma-Lease a Bike, +1:07

6. Emiel Verstrynge (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech

7. Simone Velasco (Ita) XDS-Astana, all s.t.

8. Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility, +1:09

9. Ramses Debruyne (Bel) Alpecin-Premier Tech, +1:26

10. Guillaume Martin (Fra) Groupama-FDJ United, +1:33

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Final General Classification

1. Paul Seixas (Fra) Decathlon CMA CGM, in 20:07:35

2. Florian Lipowitz (Ger) Red Bull-Bora-hansgrohe, +2:30

3. Tobias Halland Johannessen (Nor) Uno-X Mobility, +2:33

4. Ion Izagirre (Spa) Cofidis, +3:50

5. Clément Champoussin (Fra) XDS-Astana, +4:43

6. Pello Bilbao (Spa) Bahrain Victorious, +5:03

7. Javier Romo (Spa) Movistar, +5:05

8. Igor Arrieta (Spa) UAE Team Emirates-XRG, +5:25

9. Alex Beaudin (Fra) EF Education, +5:41

10. Kévin Vauquelin (Fra) Ineos Grenadiers, +7:33