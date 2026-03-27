'It was like one of these horror crashes' – Tom Pidcock crashes into a ravine at Volta a Catalunya, but finishes the stage

The Brit pronounces himself 'very lucky' to be OK

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Tom Pidcock after ravine crash at Volta Catalunya 2026
(Image credit: Getty Images)

GC hopeful Tom Pidcock has pronounced himself "very lucky" to be alright after crashing into a ravine on stage five of the Volta a Catalunya.

He was one of a number of riders who came down on the penultimate descent of what was a major mountains day, the Collada de Sobirana. The drop into the ravine was described in a team statement as "significant".

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“I was drinking on the descent and misjudged a corner," he said in a statement after the stage. "I overshot it and went down the ravine. It was like one of these horror crashes you see, but I’m very lucky that I am OK. I'll go for a check but I think I'm OK.

“I am lucky I could talk on the radio," he added. "I was far from the road and nobody knew I was there. I’m happy I could finish the stage.”

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James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

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