Teenager suffers brain bleed and broken jaw in crash at Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Kamilla Aasebø not expected to need brain surgery, team says

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Kamilla Aasebo of Norway and Team Uno-X Mobility crosses the finish line during the 9th Ronde van Brugge
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Uno-X Mobility rider Kamilla Aasebø suffered a “small” bleed on the brain, as well as fractures to her jaw and elbow, in a crash at Paris-Roubaix Femmes on Sunday, her team has confirmed.

The 19-year-old Norwegian was one of around eight riders involved in a pile-up towards the end of the Orchies sector with 58km to go.

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A statement, released by Uno-X on Monday, revealed the extent of the teenager’s injuries: “Following her crash at Paris-Roubaix, initial assessments have confirmed that Kamilla has sustained fractures to her jaw and elbow, as well as a small bleed on the brain.

“At this stage, the bleed does not require surgery, but she will undergo operations on her jaw and elbow.

“We would like to thank the race medical team and the staff at Lille University Hospital for their care.

“Everyone on the team wishes Kamilla the very best in her recovery.”

Aasebø, a former cross-country skier, appears to have suffered the worst injuries of the riders involved in the crash.

VolkerWessels’ Amber van der Hulst was captured by the TV cameras lying face down, motionless in the dirt at the side of the cobbled sector. She wrote after the race on Instagram that she sustained a concussion and some wounds, and was “relieved about how I got off”.

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
Senior Writer & Deputy Features Editor

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer and been host of the TT Podcast. He is fluent in French and Spanish, and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.

An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill, and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. His best result is 28th in a hill-climb competition, albeit out of 40 entrants.

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