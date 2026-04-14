Teenager suffers brain bleed and broken jaw in crash at Paris-Roubaix Femmes

Uno-X Mobility rider Kamilla Aasebø suffered a “small” bleed on the brain, as well as fractures to her jaw and elbow, in a crash at Paris-Roubaix Femmes on Sunday, her team has confirmed.

The 19-year-old Norwegian was one of around eight riders involved in a pile-up towards the end of the Orchies sector with 58km to go.

She did not go on to finish the race, and was instead taken to Lille University Hospital for medical attention.

Article continues below

A statement, released by Uno-X on Monday, revealed the extent of the teenager’s injuries: “Following her crash at Paris-Roubaix, initial assessments have confirmed that Kamilla has sustained fractures to her jaw and elbow, as well as a small bleed on the brain.

“At this stage, the bleed does not require surgery, but she will undergo operations on her jaw and elbow.

“We would like to thank the race medical team and the staff at Lille University Hospital for their care.

“Everyone on the team wishes Kamilla the very best in her recovery.”

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Aasebø, a former cross-country skier, appears to have suffered the worst injuries of the riders involved in the crash.

VolkerWessels’ Amber van der Hulst was captured by the TV cameras lying face down, motionless in the dirt at the side of the cobbled sector. She wrote after the race on Instagram that she sustained a concussion and some wounds, and was “relieved about how I got off”.

Shari Bossuyt (AG Insurance-Soudal) and Chloé Dygert (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) also had to abandon the race after coming down in the same crash; neither rider sustained fractures, their teams later confirmed.

Victory in the race ultimately went to FDJ United-SUEZ's Franziska Koch who, though outnumbered by Marianne Vos and Pauline Ferrand Prévot (Visma-Lease a Bike) in the finale, sprinted to win in a photo-finish in the velodrome.