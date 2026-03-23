'Five ribs and a micro-fracture... it definitely could have been worse' – Italian rider recovers from guardrail plunge in Milan-San Remo Donne

Debora Silvestri was propelled several metres over a guardrail in the one-day race

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VILA-REAL, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 13: Debora Silvestri of Italy and Team Laboral Kutxa - Fundación Euskadi competes during the 10th Setmana Ciclista - Volta Femenina de la Comunitat Valenciana 2026, Stage 2 a 115.5km stage from Vila-Real to Vila-Real on February 13, 2026 in Vila-Real, Spain. (Photo by Szymon Gruchalski/Getty Images)
Silvestri riding in the Vuelta Valenciana earlier this season
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Italian rider Debora Silvestri is recovering in hospital after breaking five ribs in an horrific crash in Milan-San Remo Donne at the weekend.

The Laboral Kutxa-Fundaçion Euskadi rider, who also sustained a micro-fracture in her shoulder, somersaulted over a guardrail on the descent of the Cipressa, with around 20km remaining of the one-day Classic race. Accompanied by her bicycle, she was thrown several metres at speed and landed well below road level on an adjoining ramp.

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"Thank you for the many messages I've received," she wrote. "Definitely not the ending I imagined… I'm doing pretty well, with five ribs and a micro fracture in my scapula... it definitely could have been worse.

Silvestri, who won the GP Ciudad de Eibar last year (her second and biggest pro win, which saw her outsprint the weekend's CiCLE Classic winner Noémie Thomson) had enjoyed a promising start to the 2026 season, with high placings in the Trofeo Binissalem-Antratx and the Pionera Race SCV. But she will now be out for some weeks as she sets about her recovery from this traumatic crash at Milan-San Remo Donne.

James Shrubsall
James Shrubsall

After cutting his teeth on local and national newspapers, James began at Cycling Weekly as a sub-editor in 2000 when the current office was literally all fields.

Eventually becoming chief sub-editor, in 2016 he switched to the job of full-time writer, and covers news, racing and features.

He has worked at a variety of races, from the Classics to the Giro d'Italia – and this year will be his seventh Tour de France.

A lifelong cyclist and cycling fan, James's racing days (and most of his fitness) are now behind him. But he still rides regularly, both on the road and on the gravelly stuff.

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