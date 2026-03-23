'Five ribs and a micro-fracture... it definitely could have been worse' – Italian rider recovers from guardrail plunge in Milan-San Remo Donne

Italian rider Debora Silvestri is recovering in hospital after breaking five ribs in an horrific crash in Milan-San Remo Donne at the weekend.

The Laboral Kutxa-Fundaçion Euskadi rider, who also sustained a micro-fracture in her shoulder, somersaulted over a guardrail on the descent of the Cipressa, with around 20km remaining of the one-day Classic race. Accompanied by her bicycle, she was thrown several metres at speed and landed well below road level on an adjoining ramp.

She lay motionless for some time before being attended by race doctors but, according to the team, was conscious and stable when being transported to hospital.

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The 27-year-old had been attempting to avoid a nasty-looking crash involving a number of riders that had taken place shortly before, just beyond a fast right-hand bend in the descent. Other riders had already run into it but had been fortunate enough to remain on the right side of the barriers.

Silvestri posted about her condition on social media the following day, alluding to the fact that, in the circumstances, she could have suffered significantly more than broken ribs.

"Thank you for the many messages I've received," she wrote. "Definitely not the ending I imagined… I'm doing pretty well, with five ribs and a micro fracture in my scapula... it definitely could have been worse.

"Now a bit of recovery, but don't worry, I'll be back. Thanks @laboral_kutxa_team for the support."

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Her team, which she joined in 2023, also posted, saying they were confident she would make a good recovery.

"She is in good spirits and has the strength to face her recovery," they wrote. "Both rider and team would like to sincerely thank everyone for the messages of support and encouragement received in the last few hours."

The race, which was in its second modern edition, was won by Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) from a small group sprint.

Silvestri, who won the GP Ciudad de Eibar last year (her second and biggest pro win, which saw her outsprint the weekend's CiCLE Classic winner Noémie Thomson) had enjoyed a promising start to the 2026 season, with high placings in the Trofeo Binissalem-Antratx and the Pionera Race SCV. But she will now be out for some weeks as she sets about her recovery from this traumatic crash at Milan-San Remo Donne.