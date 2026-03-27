'The best news we could receive' – Rider who crashed over guardrail at Milan-San Remo discharged from hospital

Debora Silvestri, the Laboral Kutxa-Fundación Euskadi rider who crashed over a guardrail at Milan-San Remo Donne last Saturday, has been discharged from hospital.

The Italian broke five ribs and suffered a fracture in her shoulder from the the incident. She spent six days in hospital, but has now been allowed to return home, her team confirmed on Friday.

"The best news we could receive," Laboral Kutxa posted on X.

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"After several days of caution and constant medical monitoring, Debora Silvestri has made good progress and can now continue her recovery outside the hospital.

"After six days hospitalised, Debora has been discharged and is already on her way home, where she will continue her recovery process alongside her family and supported by the entire team.

"The team's medical staff will remain by her side at every step of the recovery, always prioritising that her condition progresses in the best possible conditions."

La mejor noticia que podíamos recibir 💜Tras varios días marcados por la prudencia y el seguimiento médico constante, Debora Silvestri ha evolucionado favorablemente y ya puede continuar su recuperación fuera del hospital.Después de seis días hospitalizada, Debora ha recibido… pic.twitter.com/dfjNNmNk1wMarch 27, 2026

SIlvestri's crash came with around 20km remaining in the one-day Classic, when she descended a blind corner at speed and collided with a pile-up that included Kasia Niewiadoma-Phinney (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto) and Kim Le Court-Pienaar (AG Insurance-Soudal).

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On impact, the Italian somersaulted over a guardrail and fell several metres onto a concrete ramp. The TV cameras captured her lying motionless on the ground.

In the hours that followed, and amid growing concern, Laboral Kutxa issued an update to say that Silvestri was stable and under medical supervision.

Silvestri later posted on her own Instagram page: "I feel quite good, 5 ribs broken and micro fracture on shoulder... could be worse. Time to recover but no worries, I will come back."

The 27-year-old remained in hospital throughout the week, due to the severity of her injuries.

"As a result of the severe chest trauma, she still requires respiratory support, so the team's medical staff, along with the medical professionals at the center where she is being treated, have deemed it appropriate to extend her hospital stay for a few more days," Laboral Kutxa wrote on Tuesday.

Lotte Kopecky (SD Worx-Protime) won the second edition of the modern reboot of Milan-San Remo Donne from a reduced bunch sprint.

Both Niewiadoma-Phinney and Le Court-Pienaar escaped the crash without serious injury.