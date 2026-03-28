Drama in Catalunya, bunny-hopping staircases and a bicycle puppet show – this week in cycling social media

The Spring Classics continued this week, with drama abound. A climate protestor interrupted the Ronde van Brugge and a pothole took out Remco Evenepoel at the Volta a Catalunya. But the season doesn’t stop for anyone! In this week’s social media round-up we’ve got pros prepping for E3 Saxo Classic and In Flander’s Fields, off-road riders tackling stair sets and everything you need to know to stay upright on your bike after Evenepoel’s OTB.

1. The Classics can be brutal. Just last month, Omloop Nieuwsblad was hailed the most “most dangerous” of Arnaud De Lie’s life. It clearly wasn’t much plainer sailing for Lidl Trek’s Mathias Vacek, who poses here for Sean Hardy in Belgium.

Classics A photo posted by on

2. South African road and gravel champion, Marc Pritzen, shares his go-to jersey cleaning process for muddy rides.

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Marc Pritzen A photo posted by on

3. There’s just one more month to go until the Spring Classics conclude with Liège-Bastogne-Liège on April 26 - that means five more weekends of organised weekend fun.

Spring Classics A photo posted by on

4. Whether it was a pothole or a lip in the road, Remco Evenepoel’s crash on Stage 3 at the Volta a Catalunya on Wednesday proved a brutal ending to his race-lead. Here’s how you can avoid your own Evenepoel-esque crash, according to Cinch Cycling Coaching.

Evenepoel A photo posted by on

5. What happens if you attach a stencil to your spokes and a light to your wheel? A cycling puppet show 🥹 (I’m obsessed).

Puppet A photo posted by on

6. How many stairs can you bunny hop up? Watch this mad display of bike-handling skills by Ridley Racing’s Daan Soete.

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Bunny hop A photo posted by on

7. Paris-Roubaix will start on Sunday April 12 - it takes hard work to get the roads hacked into shape.

Paris-Roubaix A photo posted by on

8. But before Paris-Roubaix kicks off, the Flemish Ardennes must first be tackled. Mischa Bredewold (SD Worx-Protime) gets training in Belgium.

Flemish Ardennes A photo posted by on

9. The Soudal Quick-Step riders were also in training for the E3 Saxo Classic, battling through wind and rain in Flanders.

E3 Saxo Classic A photo posted by on

10. It wasn’t only the Soudal Quick-Step team who were tackling the elements this week, Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto also braced the weather in their training ride.

Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto A photo posted by on

11. And then, somehow, Mathieu van der Poel won E3. Silly chase group.

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