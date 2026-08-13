Raleigh and Lapierre owner declared bankrupt, potential sale to Irish company on horizon

The owner of iconic British bike company Raleigh and French brand Lapierre, the Accell Group, has been declared bankrupt, according to reports in the Netherlands.

An Amsterdam court declared the Dutch parts of the company bankrupt this week, the NL Times reported, after insolvency proceedings were begun last week.

However, there is hope on the horizon, with Irish-based investment firm, Quanta Capital, publicly expressing an interest in buying the entire group.

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Other brands within Accell's stable include Batavus, Sparta, Koga, Haibike, Winora, Ghost, Babboe and XLC.

This week, the bankruptcy trustees wrote: "In addition, there is a complex situation within the European Accell Group, with group companies in different countries that are operationally and financially dependent on one another in certain areas. The trustees understand that the factory in Hungary has shut down and that local insolvency proceedings are being opened in various countries."

Last week, the Accell Group said every "realistic option for the future of the business has been tirelessly explored". It entered a suspension of payments, a form of insolvency, in the Netherlands.

A press release last Wednesday said that there was no "viable solution" for Accell to continue operations in its "current form".

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"We have made contact with Accell and its administrators to formalise our interest in purchasing the group. Quanta’s bid will be made up of a number of investors and a global financial institution. We can say no more than that at present," Mel Sutcliffe, CEO of Quanta Capital, told Bike Europe.

"Our main objective will be to put the Group onto a more stable footing as it has endured quite a tumultuous period of trading," he continued. Sutcliffe is as former elite cyclist, who previously operated Raleigh Ireland. A bid could come as early as next week.

There is no news of the immediate future of Nottingham-founded Raleigh, which was once the largest bike company in the world. According to its website, administrators have been appointed.

The notice reads: "Oliver Wright, Joanne Hewitt-Schembri and Shamil Malde of FTI Consulting LLP (“FTI”) were appointed as Joint Administrators (the “Joint Administrators”) of Accell UK & Ireland Ltd ("the Company") on 6 August 2026. The affairs, business and property of the Company are being managed by the Joint Administrators. The Joint Administrators act as agents of the Company and without personal liability."

Separately, Lapierre has filed for judicial reorganisation with the Dijon Commercial Court in France, which could give the brand the ability to split off from the group and seek new investment. The brand currently supplies bikes to WorldTour team Picnic PostNL.

"The observation period will give Cycles Lapierre the necessary time to continue its operations, consolidate its recovery plan, and bring in an investor capable of providing long-term financing for its future," a press release said.

"We are determined not to let this flagship of the French cycling industry disappear," William Perrier, the director general of Cycles Lapierre, said, according to Le Monde. "We will work to regain our independence and autonomy."