'We simply ran out of funding' – British aero sensor company up for sale and heading towards liquidation

British aero sensor start-up Body Rocket is selling off its assets and heading towards liquidation, its founder has said.

The company, established in 2018 as the world’s first real-time aerodynamic direct drag force measurement system, is currently seeking offers for everything from its trademarks and patents to the furniture in its office in Brighton.

Body Rocket’s products include power meters and air speed sensors, which were designed to give riders live coefficient of aerodynamic drag (CdA) data.

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Despite raising more than £250,000 in crowdfunding in 2020, and opening pre-orders in 2024 for packages starting at around £3,000, the products never reached commercial availability.

“We simply ran out of funding,” founder and CEO Eric DeGolier told Cycling Weekly. “We privately funded through investors and ran out of funding in the commercialisation process, between refining the technology and then making that a commercial product.

“It’s very disappointing. It’s been my work for the last eight years, since we started,” he continued. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that we’ve done and how far we got, and also very disappointed for everybody involved that we weren’t able to bring it out to make it commercially successful.”

Body Rocket's integrated system counts power meter pedals, an out-front air speed sensor, and sensors for the bike's handlebars and saddle (Image credit: Body Rocket)

At the time of Body Rocket’s launch, six-time British time trial champion Alex Dowsett, one of the company’s investors and advisors, described real-time CdA tools as the “next natural progression in cycling”.

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DeGolier, a former elite track cyclist who competed for the USA at the 2004 Paralympics, hoped his products would make aerodynamic testing more accessible to cyclists, removing the need to use a wind tunnel.

While other, similar businesses are still on the market, DeGolier said Body Rocket is now moving towards liquidation as an “inevitable next step”.

“We’re selling off the assets and have engaged with an insolvency practitioner. From a legal standpoint, there’s a lot of prep work that happens first. We are not technically in liquidation, but that is where we’re headed,” he said.

Body Rocket’s two most recent Companies House account filings, dated August 2025 and November 2024, showed the business to be around £300,000 in the red. “[That figure] sounds a little high, but it’s not too far off,” DeGolier said.

“We were largely still a pre-revenue business in development of a product. The only product that we retailed was a bike-fitting product, and that was sold in small numbers.”

Alex Dowsett was one of Body Rocket's key product testers. (Image credit: Body Rocket)

As for the company’s aero sensors, DeGolier found the steps to take the technology from prototypes to commercially available products “more difficult and more time- and research-intensive” than anticipated.

Body Rocket’s tangible and intangible assets are currently available to buy by way of a private treaty sale. Offers can be made through auctioneers Marriott & Co until 5pm on 18 June.

“I’m sorry we never got to a product that they could put on their bike. That’s always been the goal, and it’s disappointing that we didn’t get there,” DeGolier said.