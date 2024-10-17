Body Rocket AI-powered, real-time wind tunnel substitute available for pre-order

Bike-mounted, aero drag measurement system surpasses its Kickstarter target and offers packages that include coaching from Alex Dowsett

Alex Dowsett riding his TT bike fitted with the Body Rocket aero system
Investor and support Alex Dowsett will provide coaching support to Body Rocket users
(Image credit: Body Rocket)
By
published

Body Rocket, the world’s first ‘real-time’ aerodynamic direct drag force measurement system, has surpassed its goal on the funding platform Kickstarter. It reached the $28,500 target less than two days after the Brighton-based tech startup announced that pre-orders for Body Rocket were live.

Cycling Weekly first covered the system two years ago, when the initial wave of crowdfunding began. After further development, the system is now offered in a range of packages that start at £2,950. For an extra £2,000, you can receive personal training from Alex Dowsett and other ‘bonuses’ featured in the Dream Team bundle. Dowsett, arguably one of the finest TT riders of his generation, was an early investor in Body Rocket.

Luke Friend
Freelance writer

Luke Friend has worked as a writer, editor and copywriter for twenty five years. Across books, magazines and websites, he's covered a broad range of topics for a range of clients including Major League Baseball, the National Trust and the NHS. He has an MA in Professional Writing from Falmouth University and is a qualified bicycle mechanic. He has been a cycling enthusiast from an early age, partly due to watching the Tour de France on TV. He's a keen follower of bike racing to this day as well as a regular road and gravel rider. 

