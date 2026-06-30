'Our journey is only just beginning' – Decathlon invests in Brompton as the companies seek to super-size the iconic folding bike's future

The French retail giant Decathlon has invested in Britain’s largest bike manufacturer, Brompton with a strategic partnership aimed at turbo charging the brand's iconic folding bikes penetration into key markets, specifically Germany and China.

In a deal thought to be worth about £18 million, which became public knowledge on Tuesday morning, reported on in The Guardian, Decathlon Pulse (the investment and innovation arm of Decathlon) have secured a 10% stake in Brompton Bicycle, while BA Capital (a Shanghai-based venture capital firm) have bagged a 5% interest.

Founded by inventor Andrew Ritchie, Brompton bikes were born in London in 1975 and now, 50 years and 1.2 million bikes later, the signature three-way folding mobility machines are available in 47 markets around the globe, along with electric versions of the bikes, powered by the brand's proprietary e-Motiq system, and the more-recently launched G Line model, which gave the bikes gravel riding capability.

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“For over 50 years, Brompton has been dedicated to helping people move around cities in a way that is simpler, more flexible and more enjoyable," said Will Butler-Adams, Brompton CEO, who opined that the European bike industry was “over the worst” after a slump in sales following the Covid-created boom and insisted that “cycling is in the ascendant.”

"As demand for smarter and more sustainable urban transport continues to grow, we see a tremendous opportunity ahead," he continued. "Decathlon Pulse and BA Capital bring complementary expertise, global networks and a shared belief in our mission. We are excited to welcome them as long-term partners as we continue to grow while staying true to who we are.”

Decathlon has previously partnered with – and added some financial heft to – brands such as bike computer and bike light manufacturer Magene and smartwatch makers Coros. And despite the significant size of the investment, spokesfolk for the brand are anxious to stress that the quality and style of the steeds will not change, saying 'Brompton will remain Brompton'.

"Brompton embodies a unique combination of performance, durability and community engagement that perfectly complements our approach," added Franck Vigo, CEO of Decathlon Pulse. "This partnership is about scaling that model while preserving what makes Brompton truly unique. This partnership is about scaling that model while preserving what makes Brompton truly unique.”

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As much as the Brompton brand masters attempt to reassure their existing customers and fanbase, however, the immense gravitational pull of the Chinese market, and transformative potential of penetrating it, is writ large in the deal.

“The rise of experience-driven consumption is reshaping China’s consumer market," enthuses Michael Zhang, Managing Partner of BA Capital. "As health awareness grows and outdoor lifestyles gain momentum, cycling is expanding beyond sport into everyday occasions such as commuting, travel, and social activities. Brompton’s strength lies not only in its product leadership, but also in its unique ability to bring together products, culture, and community.

“We believe globalisation is a two-way journey. As China becomes an increasingly important market for international brands, we are proud to be part of Brompton’s long-term journey in China as it brings exceptional cycling experiences to more consumers."