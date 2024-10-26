Gravel came from the US - has it found its way in the UK yet?

Gravel bikes have surged in popularity since their arrival from the US in the 2010s, but can they really challenge our road riding tradition? James Shrubsall investigates

Male cyclist riding the Giant Revolt which is one of the best gravel bikes
(Image credit: Future)
James Shrubsall
By
published
in Features

There are road bikes and there are mountain bikes, and never the twain shall meet. A decade or so ago, that may as well have been the governing mantra for cycling in the UK. Sure, there were plenty of road riders with a mountain bike in the shed for winter cross training and mufti days, and even a sizeable body of mountain bikers who would shame-facedly admit, if pushed, to owning a road bike “just for commuting”. We were stolidly one or the other. But then gravel happened.

It came to the UK, like so many things, from across the pond [read our guide to the origins of gravel, here, with contributions from our US editor]. This fatter tyred road bike, which at first few could differentiate from a cyclocross machine, bemused many of us, at least to begin with. After all, the UK experience of off-road riding tended to be rather different to the images of long, straight, dusty doubletrack stretching towards big horizons filtering in from the States.

