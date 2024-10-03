Opinion: If the UCI Gravel Worlds doesn't have American pros at the front, everyone loses

Many of the United States' best gravel professionals are not going to the UCI Gravel World Championships and that is a problem for the whole discipline of the sport

Keegan Swenson
(Image credit: Brett Rothmeyer)
Logan Jones-Wilkins
By
published
in Features

It is safe to say that if an American wins either of the elite UCI Gravel World Championship races this weekend, it would be a big surprise. Lauren Stephens is the likeliest contender but given the depth of WorldTour talent in the field, it seems like the lower steps of the podium is the upper limit of where she could finish. On the men’s side, a top 10 seems like it would be the high water mark.

Yet gravel is America’s invention, isn’t it? It’s the biggest driver of the domestic race scene and its top riders are making six-figure salaries exclusively racing off-road. But an American rider has yet to win the gravel rainbow jersey. So why are many of the biggest names in the gravel scene not even going to be on the start line of what the UCI has deemed the pinnacle of the sport? And why does that matter?

Logan Jones-Wilkins
Logan Jones-Wilkins
Contributor

Logan Jones-Wilkins is a writer and reporter based out of the southwest of the United States. As a writer, he has covered cycling extensively for the past year and has extensive experience as a racer in gravel and road. He has a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Richmond and enjoys all kinds of sports, ranging from the extreme to the endemic. Nevertheless, cycling was his first love and remains the main topic bouncing around his mind at any moment.  

