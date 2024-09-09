Lauren Stephens and Brennan Wertz crowned US National Gravel Champions

In Nebraska, riders battled for the Stars-and-Stripes jersey, a $40,000 prize purse and entry to the UCI Gravel World Championships

Your 2024 National Gravel Champions: Brennan Wertz and Lauren Stephens
(Image credit: USA Cycling / Evrgrnphoto )
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

The 2024 USA Cycling Gravel National Championships took place once again in Gering, Nebraska, over the weekend. Riders competed not only for the prestigious Stars-and-Stripes jersey but also for a share of the $40,000 prize purse and an automatic entry to the UCI Gravel World Championships in Belgium this October.

The 131.1-mile course was the same as last year’s inaugural event, and in the women’s race, so was the winner as Lauren Stephens (Cynisca Cycling) again crossed the finish line solo. In the men’s race, however, the defending champion was dethroned as former world champion rower Brennan Wertz (mosaic Cycles) took the title, while Keegan Swenson (Santa Cruz Bicycles/SRAM) finished in sixth.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸