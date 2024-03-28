56% unpaved, 44% paved and plenty of pitchy climbs: the 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships race course revealed

Come October, rainbow jersey hopefuls will tackle a Classics-like course in woodsy Flemish Brabant.

Anne-Marije Rook
By Anne-Marije Rook
published

The 2024 UCI Gravel World Championships race course has been revealed, and is now available for fans to ride pre-event.  

After starting in Halle, a charming town 15 kilometers southwest of Brussels, the course will wind around the forested region called Brabantse Wouden and finish in Leuven. This same region previously hosted the UCI Road World Championships and the European Gravel Championships.

