2024 UCI Gravel World Championships: Van der Poel, Mohorič, Kopecky, Niewiadoma and Vos lead star-studded peloton in Leuven

Those who missed out on the rainbow bands in Zurich get a second chance at a jersey. Here's who and how to watch the races

Scenes from the 2022 UCI Gravel World Championships in Veneto, Italy
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published
in News

While we’re still reliving the thrilling battles for the road world championship title from this past weekend, rainbow fever continues as we get ready for the third-ever UCI Gravel World Championships in Leuven, Belgium, this weekend.

Those we missed out on the rainbow bands in Zurich will get a second chance at a jersey, while Lotte Kopecky and Puck Pieterse will be vying for a second world title, or in Pieterse’s case a third title, to add to their palmarès this season.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1