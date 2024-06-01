Gravel world champion Matej Mohorič out of Unbound with broken rim and several flat tires

‘We’re going to stick to road racing,' says Mohorič

Gravel world champion Matej Mohoric
(Image credit: Life Time)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

He may have been one of the most marked men in the Unbound 200 peloton, but it wasn't Matej Mohorič's day today.

The Team Bahrain Victorious rider was a last-minute addition to the already star-studded peloton, joining Olympic and Roubaix champion Greg van Avermaet in making their Unbound debut. 

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

