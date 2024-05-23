Gravel world champion Matej Mohorič and Bahrain team to race Unbound 200

Team Bahrain Victorious teammates Matevž Govekar and Łukasz Wiśniowski will support Mohorič at the world's marquee gravel race

Gravel world champion Matej Mohoric
(Image credit: Life Time)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

The 2024 edition of the Unbound Gravel race, the world's marquee gravel event, is coming up on June 1. Both the race course and the competition are slated to be tougher than ever before.

A last-minute addition to the men's peloton, announced today, is none other than UCI Gravel World Champion Matej Mohorič (Team Bahrain Victorious). The Slovenian will be joined by two of his WorldTour teammates, Matevž Govekar and Łukasz Wiśniowski.



North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

