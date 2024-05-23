Gravel world champion Matej Mohorič and Bahrain team to race Unbound 200
Team Bahrain Victorious teammates Matevž Govekar and Łukasz Wiśniowski will support Mohorič at the world's marquee gravel race
The 2024 edition of the Unbound Gravel race, the world's marquee gravel event, is coming up on June 1. Both the race course and the competition are slated to be tougher than ever before.
A last-minute addition to the men's peloton, announced today, is none other than UCI Gravel World Champion Matej Mohorič (Team Bahrain Victorious). The Slovenian will be joined by two of his WorldTour teammates, Matevž Govekar and Łukasz Wiśniowski.
Mohorič is currently in his 10th year of being a professional road racer, and his accolades include stage victories in all three Grand Tours, the win at the 2022 Milan-San Remo, and a GC win at the 2023 Tour of Poland. He was also a U23 and junior World Champion.
A rider known for his daring wins, Mohorič has proven to be versatile. He can win after powerful solo efforts from a breakaway, in a high-octane sprint finish, or after a long descent at breakneck speed. He'll now put his talents to the test in the Flint Hills of Kansas, where he'll be duking it out against North America's best gravel pros and an increasing amount of international talent, including former Roubaix and Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet.
Unbound Gravel, formerly known as the Dirty Kanza, is a mass-start gravel event that takes place in the Tallgrass Prairie and Flint Hills around Emporia, Kansas. With five race distances on offer and 4,000 attendees, Unbound has become the world's marquee gravel event.
The (in)famous 200-mile course is a true test of endurance, self-sufficiency and equipment. In addition to needing to fuel oneself for 11+ hours of riding, the sharp flint rocks are notorious for slicing tires and dashing podium aspirations. Along the way, riders also need to contend with the undulating terrain, headwinds, endless miles of sunbaked roads, and, if at all wet, carnage-inducing mud.
As the legend of Unbound grows, an increasing amount of international pros are making the long trek to middle-of-nowhere America to see what the hype is all about. The Dutch mafia, led by ex-WorldTour pro Laurens ten Dam, delivered Unbound's first non-American champion in 2022 when Ivar Slik outsprinted the favorites. A year later, Carolin Schiff from Germany became the first non-American winner of the women's 200-mile race.
Get The Leadout Newsletter
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
But WorldTour experience alone isn't enough for a rider to do well in this challenging event.
"I think we've seen in the past that a lot of WorldTour riders come expecting to demolish and they're out with mechanicals or it just doesn't play out the way that they're used," commented American gravel pro Peter Stetina, himself a former WorldTour pro.
"Experience does count for something in the Flint Hills. I think it will be more interesting to see how the firepower at the front changes things."
The 200-mile Elite race takes place on Saturday, June 1. There won't be any livestreams of the race but the action can be followed on social media and an extended highlights video will be available on Life Time's YouTube channel on Monday after the race. Cycling Weekly will, of course, have the post-race reports as well.
The Latest Unbound Gravel news
- ‘I’m still scared of the distance’ - former Roubaix champion Greg van Avermaet on racing Unbound Gravel and life as a gravel pro
- ‘Relentless onslaught of rough, rocky paths’: the 2024 Unbound race course is perhaps its toughest yet
- Unbound Gravel heads to Europe with its first-ever qualifying event in Belgium
- Women gravel racers call for a race of their own as Life Time decides to not implement drafting rules
- Enough already with the F1-inspired pit stops in gravel racing, it's time for riders to be self-sufficient again
Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.
Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years.
-
-
Shimano GRX 12-speed goes electronic with 2x12-speed Di2 shifting
New one-button front shift logic also introduced but no 1x Di2 option
By Paul Norman Published
-
Tim Merlier sprints to victory on Giro d'Italia stage 18
The Belgian takes a chaotic sprint victory in Padova, with Jonathan Milan second
By James Shrubsall Published
-
‘I’m still scared of the distance’ - former Roubaix champion Greg van Avermaet on racing Unbound Gravel and life as a gravel pro
Former Paris-Roubaix champion Greg van Avermaet on conquering Unbound Gravel and life as a gravel pro
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Unbound Gravel heads to Europe with its first-ever qualifying event in Belgium
Unbound hopefuls can now bypass the yearly Unbound lottery by earning a slot at the event's only qualifying event: Heathland Gravel in Belgium.
By Kristin Jenny Published
-
Beyond Unbound: Gravel Kansas launches a statewide gravel cycling network of routes, free of startlines and entry fees
LeLan Dains, one of co-founder of the famed Unbound Gravel, has been on a mission to showcase the best gravel cycling Kansas has to offer, free of start lines and entry fees.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published
-
Unbound Gravel destroyed my bike; a carbon repair shop gave it a second life
Are carbon bikes repairable? Often times, they are. Here's one editor's experience.
By Anne-Marije Rook Published