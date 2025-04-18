Can you make a living as an American domestic road racer? A look inside the part-time professionalism of the American road peloton

After decades of booms and busts, the American road scene finds itself in a fragile place. We spoke to riders to understand the reality of chasing the dream on home soil

L39ion in the field at the Lion&#039;s Den
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Logan Jones-Wilkins's avatar
By
published

Professional road racing in the United States follows a familiar rhythm of booms and busts. The highs arrive with the success of stars like Greg LeMond and Lance Armstrong, only to fade as the sport’s popularity inevitably recedes.

Yet beneath the peaks and valleys of headline events like the defunct Tour of California or the short-lived Colorado Classic, elite-level racing carries on. Scrappy stage races and long-standing criteriums keep the ecosystem and the dream of the haydays alive. There are even a handful of riders who make a living by touring the country in search of prize money.

