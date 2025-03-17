‘We may fail, but the timing is right’ - British company to revive international bike racing in Colorado

Colorado has a rich history of international bike racing, with a legacy that dates back to the 1970s and '80s when the Red Zinger, which later became the Coors Classic, drew the world’s biggest names in cycling to the Mountain State. The likes of Bernard Hinault, Greg LeMond, and Davis Phinney all claimed victory here. The race is considered by many to be the best bike race ever held on U.S. soil and was, in the 1980s, among the biggest in the world.

When the Coors Classic ended in 1988 after 14 editions, several organisers tried to recreate the fandom, popularity and prestige of that race. There was the USA Pro Challenge, which ran between 2011 and 2015, and the Colorado Classic, which took place from 2017 to 2019. All events ultimately ended due to a lack of funding. Now, a new race organiser promises to build on Colorado’s storied cycling legacy and bring back top-tier international racing to the Centennial State.

British event organiser Infinite Events Group today announced an all-new Tour of Colorado slated for September 2026. Held between the Maryland Cycling Classic and the Canadian late summer races, the new five-stage event is expected to attract some of the biggest teams in cycling.

“When you look at the altitude of the climbs and the peaks – it blows away anything they've got on the Tour de France. This is gonna rival anything that happens in Europe. I think it could be really exciting,” Infinity Events Group Director, Scott Taylor, told Cycling Weekly.

Professional cycling in the U.S. has seen a steady decline over the past decade, and nearly all world-class events folded as a result. The Tour of California announced its indefinite hiatus in 2020, and the Tour of Utah international men’s race followed suit at the end of 2021. The Colorado Classic, the last remnants of the iconic Coors Classic, switched to a women’s-only event in 2019 but has since been financially unable to continue .

The Maryland Cycling Classic, first held in 2023, marked the first step in international bike racing returning to the U.S., though it’s still very much in the establishing phase. Anyone wanting to re-establish the Coors Classic – by many considered the glory days of US cycling – faces a tough task ahead of them.

“I'm not blind to the fact that this is not easy. I think those that are involved at the moment, we all go in with our eyes open, but we all go in also with a huge amount of optimism and passion,” said Taylor. “It feels as though, following Covid, maybe people are just ready for it.”

If you’re not familiar with Infinite Events Group, neither were we. They’re not only new to the U.S., they’re new in general. Incorporated in 2021 but set back by the Covid pandemic, the organisers have yet to hold a successful event. But we’re about to hear a lot more of them, Taylor promises.

The company is currently working on several projects, including establishing a new one-day race in Britain and submitting a bid for the 2026 UCI Indoor Cycling World Championships.

“It’s a new company but really, it’s bringing together people that have worked on world championships before and national and international events,” Taylor assured.

While Taylor and his team have never even been to Colorado, their event proposal has received full backing from USA Cycling, Bicycle Colorado and Colorado State Governor Jared Polis.

“We are pleased to support Infinity Events Group’s proposal to bring a stage race back to Colorado. Their vision for The Tour of Colorado is exciting,” said Brendan Quirk, CEO and president of USA Cycling. “It will be an inspirational event for the sport in the U.S. and will be an amazing opportunity for people to see some of the best cyclists in the world.”

When asked why the Tour of Colorado will succeed where its predecessors ultimately folded, Taylor offered a candid and realistic response.

“We may fail – that is the reality. But I think there's a lot of untapped support. I think commercially, if it can be pitched right, companies are ready to look at it again,” he said.

Taylor acknowledges that a bike race alone won’t be enough to attract commercial partners. Instead, the focus is on creating a broader experience that incorporates entertainment and community engagement at the host venues and along the route, ultimately benefiting local communities and businesses.

Another advantage the upcoming Tour of Colorado has over previous races is its timing.

“I think there's a big bit of timing here. In the conversation I've had with USA Cycling and Bicycle Colorado, the view is that there’s a lot of optimism around cycling at the moment,” Taylor said.

Additionally, there is the timing of the event itself. Slotted in between the Maryland Cycling Classic and the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montréal, there will now be a solid block of events in North America to incentivise the European-based team to make the journey across the pond.

“There's now a block of racing that's worth [a team’s] time and effort,” Taylor said.

While the race is still very much in the planning phase, Sepp Kuss, a Colorado native and winner of the 2024 Vuelta a España, expressed his excitement.

“I can’t wait for the peloton to experience the beauty of my home state. We have some tough and amazing climbs that will challenge the best riders,” he said. “I hope the Tour of Colorado can inspire many to follow our sport more closely or, even better, start riding their bike themselves.”

For 2026, the Tour of Colorado will be a men’s only stage race but Taylor indicated that a women’s event could be added in the future.

“It’s not ideal but let's get one up and running and get that going and then bring the other one on,” he said.

Tour of Colorado race dates and route information will be announced before the end of 2025.