‘We may fail, but the timing is right’ - British company to revive international bike racing in Colorado

Set for 2026, the Tour of Colorado will take place between the Maryland Cycling Classic and Quebec’s late summer events, creating a complete block of racing

Colorado Classic
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook's avatar
By
published

Colorado has a rich history of international bike racing, with a legacy that dates back to the 1970s and '80s when the Red Zinger, which later became the Coors Classic, drew the world’s biggest names in cycling to the Mountain State. The likes of Bernard Hinault, Greg LeMond, and Davis Phinney all claimed victory here. The race is considered by many to be the best bike race ever held on U.S. soil and was, in the 1980s, among the biggest in the world.

When the Coors Classic ended in 1988 after 14 editions, several organisers tried to recreate the fandom, popularity and prestige of that race. There was the USA Pro Challenge, which ran between 2011 and 2015, and the Colorado Classic, which took place from 2017 to 2019. All events ultimately ended due to a lack of funding. Now, a new race organiser promises to build on Colorado’s storied cycling legacy and bring back top-tier international racing to the Centennial State.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest