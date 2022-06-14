Tulsa Tough photo essay: Scenes from America's criterium mecca and its wildest spectators
Part bike race, part city-wide party, the Tulsa Tough and its iconic Cry Baby Hill are a spectacle to behold.
The Tulsa Tough is a bike racing event unlike any other. For racers, it's three evenings of wicked fast, fiercely competitive and big money criterium racing. For the rest of the city and the hundreds of visiting spectators, it's a three-day binger that resembles a college summer block party more than a professional bike race.
For three days, field after field of amateur racers warm up the growing crowds in time for the sun to start setting and the pros to get to the line. Whether contesting the three-day omnium or an individual race, riders from 40 states and eight countries bring their A games to this weekend as the prize purses are among the largest in the country and the crowds and prestige larger still.
Sunday evening is the biggest race of them all, featuring the infamous Cry Baby Hill. After winding their way from downtown Tulsa through the river side neighborhood, racers have to climb up 13th Street to return to the start. This is Cry Baby Hill or Party Hill, a 16-year tradition in its own right, where you'll be met by a deafening cacophony of roars and heavy metal music and the unmistakable odor of cheap beer mixed with body odor. Only the most focused of racer will manage to keep their eyes on the prize, but many come simply to enjoy the crowds and maybe take a beer hand-up or two.
This year's Omnium was won by Skylar Schneider (L39ION of Los Angeles) ahead of Australian Peta Mullens (Roxsolt Liv SRAM) in second and Olivia Cummins (LUX-CTS p/b Specialized) in third. On the men's side, Luke Lamperti (TRINITY Racing) wearing the stars-and-stripes national champion jersey won the Omnium. Best Buddies duo Alfredo Rodriguez and Bryan Gomez rounded out the podium.
Part bike race, part city-wide party, the Tulsa Tough has become the embodiment of American criterium racing, and it's truly spectacle to behold. Professional cycling photographer Drew Coleman shares scenes from America's rowdiest criterium weekend.
Canadian Criterium National Champion Maggie Coles-Lyster and United States Criterium National Champion Kendall Ryan lead the break in turn three of Day 1 of Tulsa Tough. Day one was marred by tight course design and huge fields which contributed to numerous crashes in both the men’s and women's field which, unfortunately, was a theme throughout the weekend.
In a dominant performance by her and her team Legion of Los Angeles, Skyler Schneider swept all three of the women’s pro races over the weekend in a very rare show of dominance in three very different courses. She is always aware of those that come to race and always rewards them with an intimate parade lap.
On day two, a horrific crash on the 3rd lap in the women’s field led to some serious discussion amongst the men’s and women’s peloton regarding rider safety which nearly led to a full-on protest. For a handful of odd reasons, the rider pictured, Larissa Castelari, lay on the tarmac for 40 minutes as the race went on around her while fans tended and supported her. Ultimately she made it to the hospital where it was discovered that she had a broken back.
Easily my favorite part of the city, the Arts District course winds its way through an interesting combination of traditional Tulsa brick and mortar architecture and a new modern sensibility that is appearing. Tulsa is being rebuilt year by year. Corner 4 in the figure 8 course just above the legendary Soundpony bar is one of my favorite places to shoot.
Bike racing is hard. And at Tulsa Tough it is extraordinarily hard. 3 consecutive days of full-tilt racing and a three-day average heat of 97 degrees, this races its toll. DNA Cycling rider Kimberly Lucie shows the strain after a very tough day driving the attack.
6 deep, Legion of LA men massed at the front and controlling the race. A typical view of a crit race in the U.S. Ty Manger won day one which continued their stranglehold on the event, but on day 2 and 3 the peloton attacked them relentlessly in the heat and, as strong and organized as they are, they were not able to cover every move.
On day 3, having absorbed all sorts of challenges, once the race is over - win or lose - the racers do their parade / beer lap where the crowd lovingly gives them beer hand-ups and douse them as the finish. Cry Baby Hill is one of the most unique places I have ever experienced.
As the riders climb and turn right into turn two they ride into a sea of humanity which used to be barrier free. Back then a group of Soundpony bar patrons decided to designate themselves as race referees and ever since they have policed Cry Baby Hill to great effect. This is the stretch of race course that defines Tulsa Tough. It is by far the largest party in North American cycling.
The right hand turn onto Cry Baby Hill. Thousands of fans crowd the fencing partying and cheering the riders along. They douse the racers with water and beer - even the pros - and while suffering up the climb, riders appreciate the vibe and spirit of this sector. The fans take particular affection for the dropped riders who reciprocate in their own way.
The women’s peloton grinds up and through Cry Baby Hill in 105 degree fahrenheit heat. Temps on the road were recorded as high as 145. The heat took its toll on everyone there. Including myself. Physically, it was the single most difficult day with the camera I have had in my career.
Fan portrait. It’s an astonishing sight to wander through the crowd and most them - men and women - are half dressed. Some started that way, others wound up that way. The theme this year was “A Day at the Beach” and they all leaned into it.
The heat was like nothing any of us had experienced. A CWA rider raced with ice socks draped over her neck (and down her back). It was that hot.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Award-winning sports photographer and filmmaker, Drew Coleman has published two photo books on cyclocross and toured films across the United States. He primarily covers cycling which takes him all over North America and Europe.
-
-
Get out and log your longest ride: Your CW5000 June challenges
Two big challenges to make the most of the best month of the year (for cyclists at least)
By Simon Richardson • Published
-
'My friends will all be joking with me today and tomorrow' — Alberto Bettiol mistakenly celebrates second place at Tour de Suisse
Andreas Leknessund had finished thirty seconds before the peloton reached stage two's finish in Aesch
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Peanut Butter mud, the bottom of the barrel and some third-time charm at Unbound Gravel
Peanut Butter mud, the bottom of the barrel and some third-time charm. Jacob Rathe reports from his Unbound Gravel Race.
By Jacob Rathe • Published
-
With ambitious World Championship and Olympic goals, Team USA names its 98-rider team
With ambitious World Championship and Olympic goals, Team USA names its 98-rider team
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Peter Sagan to ride Unbound Gravel
Three-time World Champion and teammate Daniel Oss to ride the 100-mile gravel race in Kansas on June 4th
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Emma Langley nets Joe Martin Stage Race GC after storming TT performance
EF Education's Langley clinches her first UCI stage race victory in Fayetteville
By Clara Beard • Published
-
Wildlife Generation claims 1-2 at Joe Martin Stage Race
Australian Jonathan Clarke wins overall, Noah Granigan second
By Clara Beard • Published
-
The delicate dance of discomfort: Finding balance between recovery and competition
At the Belgian Waffle Ride, Peter Stetina rode with a broken wrist; Amber Neben could still feel where her pelvis fractured just months ago.
By Clara Beard • Published
-
Bonus seconds for the win: Sean Gardner wins the Tour of the Gila
Grueling five-stage race came down to mere seconds won in a bonus sprint.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
From learning how to walk to winning the Gila: Lauren De Crescenzo victorious in the 'toughest stage race in America'
"Six years ago I was in a rehab center learning how to walk and talk, and now I win the biggest UCI stage race in the US. I never thought it was going to happen," says De Crescenzo
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published