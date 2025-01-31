'There are fewer teams than there have ever been in the last 10 years' - JAKROO launches Women’s Composite Team to bolster struggling US road scene

The composite team is currently seeking riders for upcoming Redlands Classic and Armed Forces Cycling Classic

Scenes of the women&#039;s race at the Redlands Bicycle Classic in 2014
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

The future of elite and professional women’s road cycling in the United States is at a crossroads. Despite major successes at the international level—Team USA’s female cyclists secured six Olympic medals at Paris 2024—the domestic racing scene is faltering. A shrinking race calendar, financial instability and a lack of development opportunities have forced several elite and continental teams to either fold or downsize.

While some of the nation’s top cyclists secure contracts abroad, many up-and-coming riders struggle to gain the experience and exposure needed to compete at the professional level.

North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

