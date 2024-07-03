After 12 years, DNA Pro Cycling team will fold after the 2024 season

After 12 years in the domestic and international peloton, DNA Pro Cycling today announced that 2024 will be its last season.

In the U.S., the UCI Continental Women's Team could always be counted on to be part of the pointy end of criterium and stage races alike. Internationally, DNA had been building stature as well, earning national titles in various countries and giving a dominating performance at races like the Vuelta a Colombia Feminina. The Utah team also played an important role in the development of riders. Throughout the years, more than 70 riders came through its program and producing numerous Elite and U23 national champions, including British national time trial champion Claire Rose, Colombian national road and time trial champion Diana Peñuela, Mexican national time trial champion Anet Barrera, and Canadian national road and criterium champion Maggie Coles-Lyster.

Additionally, in 2023, DNA Pro Cycling was the top-ranked UCI women’s continental team in the Americas, with six of its riders being invited to the 2023 UCI World Championships including Olivia Cummins (USA), Heidi Franz (USA) and Shayna Powless (USA). Two former team members are also heading to the 2024 Paris Olympics this summer to compete on the track: Maggie Coles-Lyster (CAN) and Nicole Shields (NZL).



(Image credit: DNA Pro Cycling)

Yet despite it successes, team principals cited the growing demands for the time and resources needed to operate an international UCI team based in North America as challenges they cannot currently overcome.

“I am immensely proud of what we have accomplished over the last 12 years. We have always strived to give riders the best support and opportunities to achieve their goals and grow as bike racers. This team has far exceeded our original goals and expectations,” said Catherine Fegan-Kim, team principal and co-owner.

The team principals are dedicated to continuing to support women’s cycling in “some capacity,” although what exactly that will look like, DNA Pro Cycling has not yet revealed.

The team of 16 riders will continue to race for the remainder of 2024 with races in Colombia, France, Canada and the U.S. And the team owners have made it clear they will do all they can to help find new teams and homes for DNA Pro Cycling staff and riders in 2025 and beyond

Current DNA Pro Cycling roster: