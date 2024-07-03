After 12 years, DNA Pro Cycling team will fold after the 2024 season

Team principals to retire the program due to the growing high demand on time and resources

A peloton of the DNA Pro Cycling women's team riding on a road.
(Image credit: Pay Daly)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

After 12 years in the domestic and international peloton, DNA Pro Cycling today announced that 2024 will be its last season.

In the U.S., the UCI Continental Women's Team could always be counted on to be part of the pointy end of criterium and stage races alike. Internationally, DNA had been building stature as well, earning national titles in various countries and giving a dominating performance at races like the Vuelta a Colombia Feminina. The Utah team also played an important role in the development of riders. Throughout the years, more than 70 riders came through its program and producing numerous Elite and U23 national champions, including British national time trial champion Claire Rose, Colombian national road and time trial champion Diana Peñuela, Mexican national time trial champion Anet Barrera, and Canadian national road and criterium champion Maggie Coles-Lyster.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Kristin Jenny
Kristin Jenny
Freelance Contributor

Kristin Jenny is an elite triathlete based near Boulder, Colorado. Although most of her time is spent in aerobars somewhere in the mountains, she finds time to enjoy eating decadent desserts, hiking with her husband and dog, and a good true crime podcast. 

Latest