Team USA's Olympic hopes land on the shoulders of its female athletes

USA Cycling aims for 7-10 gold medals, many in track cycling. The team that's meant to earn them were announced today

Team USA's team pursuit squad
(Image credit: Casey Gibson / USA Cycling)
Anne-Marije Rook
By
published

For the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, USA Cycling has set the ambitious goal of securing 7-10 medals, placing their hopes squarely on the shoulders of their female athletes, and track cyclists in particular. 

The American federation today unveiled the star-studded track squad meant to fulfill these goals, led by three-time World Champion and Olympic Champion Jennifer Valente (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24) and seven-time track world champion and two-time Olympic medalist Chloe Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) — both making their third Olympic appearances.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Anne-Marije Rook
Anne-Marije Rook
North American Editor

Cycling Weekly's North American Editor, Anne-Marije Rook is old school. She holds a degree in journalism and started out as a newspaper reporter — in print! She can even be seen bringing a pen and notepad to the press conference.

Originally from The Netherlands, she grew up a bike commuter and didn't find bike racing until her early twenties when living in Seattle, Washington. Strengthened by the many miles spent darting around Seattle's hilly streets on a steel single speed, Rook's progression in the sport was a quick one. As she competed at the elite level, her journalism career followed, and soon she became a full-time cycling journalist. She's now been a cycling journalist for 11 years. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸