Team USA's Olympic hopes land on the shoulders of its female athletes

For the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, USA Cycling has set the ambitious goal of securing 7-10 medals, placing their hopes squarely on the shoulders of their female athletes, and track cyclists in particular.

The American federation today unveiled the star-studded track squad meant to fulfill these goals, led by three-time World Champion and Olympic Champion Jennifer Valente (Virginia's Blue Ridge TWENTY24) and seven-time track world champion and two-time Olympic medalist Chloe Dygert (Canyon-SRAM) — both making their third Olympic appearances.

Valente, already a four-time Olympic medalist, is poised to compete in all three women's track endurance events: Team Pursuit, Madison and Omnium. At the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Valente made history by securing USA's first Olympic gold in the Women's Omnium. She continued her streak by winning her first individual World Title in the Omnium a month later.

"I'm excited to officially be named to my third Olympic team. The Olympic Games have always been special to me, and this time around is just as captivating," says Valente. "The journey to Paris has been its own unique process with new challenges in this shortened quad. I'm thrilled to be lining up alongside longstanding teammates and some fresh faces."

In the Women's Madison, a race that made its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020, Valente will team up once again with Lily Williams (Human Powered Health). Williams will also return to the Team Pursuit squad, a discipline in which she won the 2020 World Championship and the Olympic bronze medal in Tokyo.

Dygert, the reigning UCI World Champion in the Individual Time Trial on the road and the Individual Pursuit on the track, is a big-time Olympic favorite. She's just 27 years old but will be making her third trip to the Olympics as a member of both Team USA's road and track cycling teams. On the track, she'll be a crucial member of the Team Pursuit squad.

"I am truly blessed to be selected for my third Olympic Games in USA colors. Thankful for those who go above and beyond behind the scenes to make sure I'm the best I can be on and off the bike. We will see you in Paris," comments Dygert.

The Olympic debutants joining the Team Pursuit roster are U.S. national road race champion Kristen Faulkner (EF Education-Cannondale) and Olivia Cummins (DNA Pro Cycling), a member of the winning Pan American Championships Team Pursuit squad.

Faulkner has made a rapid rise in the cycling world since starting bike racing in 2020. She's already got two National Championship medals to her name as well as three Grand Tour stage wins over the past two years.

"I dreamed of competing in the Olympics ever since I was 8 years old, and I saw it on T.V. This is the biggest dream I've ever had, and it's finally come true," says Faulkner. "I am beyond excited to represent the USA alongside such a strong group of athletes. I will do my best to bring home a medal for Team USA!"

Team USA's track squad also has a male presence, albeit a very small one. Grant Koontz (Trak Star Cycling) is the only U.S. male contender in track cycling at the Paris Olympic Games. Koontz has had a standout year, winning titles at the Pan American Championships in the Elimination, Madison, and Team Pursuit, as well as a bronze medal in the Adelaide Nations Cup Elimination Race. He'll be representing the stars and stripes in the Omnium race.

"The Olympics has been a lifelong obsession of mine, and I'm incredibly grateful to be named to the team. I still can't quite believe I'll be representing Team USA in Paris this summer. It's truly a dream come true, and I have a million people to thank for helping me get there," says Koontz. "But for now, it's back to training and keeping to the grind that helped me get here in the first place."

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games kick off on July 26, 2024, with cycling events scheduled every day. Track events begin on Tuesday, August 6, and will conclude on Sunday, August 11. Team USA's road cycling team has yet to be announced.