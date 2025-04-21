I pitched a top-end all-road bike against a top-end gravel bike, here's what I found

Multi-surface machines go head-to-head-to-head and categories clash as Tim Russon rolls up for the ultimate do-it-all bike showdown

Two riders side by side crest a gravel climb
Once upon a time, there were mountain bikes and there were road bikes. Flat bars, knobbly tyres and a patina of mud versus drop bars, skinny tyres and a liberal coating of sweat. Choosing between the two was straightforward: one was for off-road, the other for on-road. Fast forward to 2025 and there are more genres of bikes than teeth on a cassette, with plenty of blurred lines between categories.

Marketing departments strive to ensure consumers abide by the sacred N+1 rule: there’s always room for one more bike. Two of the more recent categories of bike to emerge are ‘gravel’ and ‘all-road’, both of which have proved justifiably popular with riders. On paper, at least, both styles of bike offer versatility and utility that a full-blooded road bike or pure mountain bike cannot match. All-road and gravel bikes both have a much wider operating window than thoroughbred machines, representing, for some, better value for money – one bike for all purposes.

