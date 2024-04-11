'A lot roadie, a little groadie': first ride impressions of the all-new Enve Fray, an endurance bike designed for and by former road racers

Like a race bike but more capable and comfortable, the Fray is the kind of road bike most of us ought to be riding

The Enve Fray endurance bike
Anne-Marije Rook
By Anne-Marije Rook
Initially planned for a 2023 release, Enve Composites today officially launched its poorly kept secret, The Fray. 

After bringing to market a custom road bike, a WorldTour-capable road racing bike and a gravel steed in the span of just three years, the Fray is meant to fill the one remaining gap in the American manufacturer's drop bar line-up: an endurance bike. 

The Enve Fray endurance bike
