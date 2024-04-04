37psi in 32mm tyres: Why tyre pressures are getting lower at Paris-Roubaix

As wider tyres become commonplace, riders are running lower pressures at the Hell of the North

A person inflating bike tyres with a handheld Fumpa Pump
(Image credit: Dan Clark (Hunt))
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson
published

Riders at Paris Roubaix this weekend will be running tyre pressures as low as, and perhaps even lower than, 37psi (2.5 bar). 

The race, famous for its tough cobbled sectors, tends to bear witness to the lowest road race pressures of the year, as those competing look to balance comfort and speed. 

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1