All the team kits for 2024: dsm-firmenich PostNL, Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale and Arkéa-B&B Hotels out

It might barely be December, and the 2024 cycling season is still over a month away, but teams have already started to release their kits for next year. All the WorldTour teams will have to have their kits ready for mid-January and the Tour Down Under, but some have already started to drum up excitement with kit drops.

Rather than writing up each team individually, we thought it would work better if we collated them together, unless someone does something mad. When all the kits are out, we can do our usual arbitrary ranking of them too, so do look out for that. In this guide, we will cover just the WorldTour teams, though, otherwise it will get a bit overwhelming.

If you would rather find out which team riders will be appearing for next year, rather than what they will be wearing, you can find that on our comprehensive transfer guide for 2024 too.

Those looking to make a splash with their new jersey, shorts and socks combos should be wary of the fate that has already befallen Ineos Grenadiers, with Egan Bernal appearing to accidentally revealing next year's kit - with a different manufacturer - on social media.

So far, we are only certain of three kits for next season, but the launches have already meant some big changes in the colours of the men's and women's pelotons for next season.

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

(Image credit: Tony Esnault/Arkea-Samsic)

Arkéa-Samsic is no more, with the Breton team now going by Arkéa-B&B Hotels (remember them?). Why the budget hotel chain is obsessed with sponsoring middling French teams, we will never know, but its addition to the team has not meant a return of Glaz, as it fits into the red of Arkéa.

It is not too different to last season, but it has changed a bit, with less black piping and more red generally. It apparently references the legend of Arthur and Excalibur, which I always thought was a British legend, but is apparently also linked to Brittany - the Celtic connection is possibly why.

“Our colours remain red and black," the team's general manager, Emmanuel Hubert, said. "These have become a real landmark, a reference over the years within the professional peloton, as well as an identification model for our supporters.

“You all know our history, linked to the Breton territory. This is why our 2024 jersey was designed around the theme “EXCALIBUR”, a legendary Breton sword. This 2024 vintage 'breathes' our origins, our land.”

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

(Image credit: HLenie/AG2R)

Another French team with a name change is AG2R who will go by Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale next season. As a result, Decathlon blue is brought to the forefront of the kit and there is no longer room for brown shorts.

The text remains on a slant, as it has for AG2R Citroën for the past few years, but there is no more red and the effect is to promote the team's new budget retail partner.

No more brown shorts, but black. I think this is a shame.

dsm-firmenich PostNL

(Image credit: dsm-firmenich PostNL)

The team that was known as dsm just a year ago becomes even more of a mouthful from next year, with the addition of PostNL to its title, to become dsm-firmenich PostNL. It also means a new colour of the kit, with the royal orange of the Dutch postal service splashed on the jersey.

Black is out, and white is in for the Dutch team, but the "Keep Challenging" lines are still there, while the blue is retained, just in a different place.

The full look is apparently due on 8 January, so you will have to make do with this preview until then.