Coros debuts new Pace Pro watch, the lightest vibrant display AMOLED sports watch on the market

Weighing in at just 37 grams, the new Coros Pace Pro works in tandem with the Coros Dura bike computer to provide a comprehensive look at your fitness and well-being

COROS Pace Pro GPS Watch
(Image credit: Anne-Marije Rook)
Kristin Jenny
By
published

If there’s one thing many of us cyclists love even more than our bikes, it’s data. And Coros continues to build its small but impressive product offerings with tools to make data-capturing be it for a ride, a run or a myriad of other activities fast, easy and more precise.

Founded in 2016, Coros is still a young company, but its products have quickly garnered a dedicated following of endurance athletes thanks to their high-performance features, robust training programs, and impressive battery life. Continuing on what they've built, Coros today launched the Coros Pace Pro watch, which sports multiple upgrades from its other Pace-series predecessors, delivering a rich array of insights tailored for cyclists and multi-sport athletes alike.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1