Coros debuts new Pace Pro watch, the lightest vibrant display AMOLED sports watch on the market

If there’s one thing many of us cyclists love even more than our bikes, it’s data. And Coros continues to build its small but impressive product offerings with tools to make data-capturing —be it for a ride, a run or a myriad of other activities— fast, easy and more precise.

Founded in 2016, Coros is still a young company, but its products have quickly garnered a dedicated following of endurance athletes thanks to their high-performance features, robust training programs, and impressive battery life. Continuing on what they've built, Coros today launched the Coros Pace Pro watch, which sports multiple upgrades from its other Pace-series predecessors, delivering a rich array of insights tailored for cyclists and multi-sport athletes alike.

Among the highlights is that this new watch is twice as fast as the Pace 3 when it comes to processing speeds and sports a bright AMOLED (Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode) touch screen, meaning the colours appear vibrant and contrast is high.

The computer also boasts 32 GB of internal storage, offline global maps so you'll never get lost and a daily battery life of 20 days.

Despite being feature-packed, the Pace Pro comes in as the lightest AMOLED-display sports watch on the market, weighing in at just 37 grams with its nylon watch band. And with an impressive 38-hour GPS (all systems on) battery life, it’s prepared to accompany you on epic bikepacking adventures and ultra-endurance rides, ensuring you have the data and navigation you seek, no matter how far you go.

Among its many activity profiles, the Pace Pro features five different activities tailored specifically to cyclists: a general “bike” activity, gravel bike, MTB, mountain e-bike and indoor bike. Plus, the watch has a built-in “fitness test” feature that includes a 20-minute cycling FTP workout.

All of the Pace Pro’s activity profiles can be synced with popular third-party fitness apps such as Strava, TrainingPeaks, Apple Health, Komoot and more.

If it's training you're after, all Coros customers have access to an extensive training hub filled with training plans, workouts and coaching resources.

The Pace Pro sports numerous sensors, including an optical heart rate monitor, altimeter, accelerometer, gyroscope, electronic compass, pulse oximeter and ECG sensor—all aimed to provide users with the best possible picture of their physical efforts and general well-being.

As Coros continues to grow its catalogue, it's slowly building a complete ecosystem of products from watches to heart rate monitors and the newly launched Coros Dura GPS cycling computer.

As the Pace Pro captures its many metrics—i.e., heart rate variability (HRV), sleep quality, daily stress, calories burned, and more—it syncs it with the free Coros app where one can analyse the data later. Add in the data captured during your ride by the Coros Dura, and you'll receive a comprehensive view of fitness and physiological strain, enabling more precise recovery insights, training load assessments and stress scores than lesser ecosystems.

Available starting today from Coros directly as well as select retailers, the Pace Pro is priced at $349 USD / €399 and comes in three colours: black, grey and blue.

Tech Spec

Size: 46mm x 46mm x 14.15mm

Watch band width: 22mm

Screen size: 1.3 inches (3.3cm)

Weight: 37g with nylon wristband, 49g with silicone wristband

Screen resolution: 416 x 416 pixels

Screen type: AMOLED touchscreen

Processor: 2x faster than the PACE 3

Wifi: 3x faster wifi for lightening quick syncing

Connectivity: connects with accessories such as heart rate monitors and power meters via standard BLE protocol

Supports Bluetooth music and has 32GB of internal storage

5 ATM waterproof rating

Working temperature down to ~20°C-50°C

Battery life: 20 days daily life, 31 hours dual frequency, 38 hours all systems

Satelite systems: GPS,GLONASS,GALILEO,Beidou,QZSS

Dual frequency: L1+L5dual-frequencypositionin

Navigation with offline global maps

Sensors: Optical Heart Rate Sensor, Barometric Altimeter, Accelerometer, Gyroscope, Electronic compass, Pulse Oximeter(SpO2), ECG

Daily data: Steps, calories, exercise time, message and call notifications, sleep recording, alarm, timer, stopwatch, Find my Phone/Watch, night mode, altitude performance, daily stress

Training features: Evo Lab, Running Fitness Test, Recommended Training Load, Recovery Timer, Effort Pace, Resting Heart Rate Test, Metronome, Broadcast Heart Rate, Workouts, TrainingPlan

First Impressions

The first thing I noticed about the Pace Pro is how light it is. The watch feels semi-hollow, and while wearing it, it truly has a “barely there” sensation on the wrist.

The watch ships with a tiny charging port that seems likely to get lost. However, Coros foresaw this and provides a helpful keyring that you can use to attach the charging port to a variety of items, such as a gym backpack.

The watch and the accompanying Coros app are pretty straightforward. It took me less than 10 minutes to go from unboxing the watch to being ready to work out, including the time it took me to set up a personal profile and customise my settings in the app.

It did take me a few tries to get the hang of the two buttons on the side of the watch. There are two, and the circular button serves as both a pressable and a scrollable button, meaning that you can rotate the button to scroll through the options on the watch. You can also use the watch’s touchscreen to achieve the same scrolling effect (but with the risk of fingerprints on the display). Otherwise, the hardware is intuitive and easy to figure out, even if you aren’t super tech-savvy.

The amount of data provided by the Coros Pace Pro after my first workout was insightful. Even with only a single workout logged on the Pace Pro, the Coros app shared a training load score, number of hours until full recovery and stress score, among other pieces of data.

If you’re someone who likes to have all of your data come from one ecosystem and be synced in one place, the Coros Pace Pro and the Coros Dura could be a powerful combination to consider to get a hefty amount of data from each of your rides, whether on the road, the trail or the trainer.

Check back for an in-depth review in a few month's time after we've had some time to take this watch out for a variety of activities.