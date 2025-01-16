Lapierre issues stop ride notice and recalls Aircode DRS and Xelius SL3 over safety issue with fork

French brand advises customers to immediately stop using the bike and contact an authorised dealer

Lapierre Aircode FDJ
Tom Thewlis
By
published

French bike brand Lapierre has issued a recall notice for its Aircode DRS and Xelius SL3 models due to apparent safety issues with the carbon fork on both of the bikes. Xelius SL3 models with a Lapierre carbon cockpit are not affected.

A message to customers shared on the brand's website said that there was a risk of external injuries from using the bikes and that customers should stop using them immediately and contact an authorised Lapierre dealer.

