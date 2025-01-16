Lapierre issues stop ride notice and recalls Aircode DRS and Xelius SL3 over safety issue with fork

French bike brand Lapierre has issued a recall notice for its Aircode DRS and Xelius SL3 models due to apparent safety issues with the carbon fork on both of the bikes. Xelius SL3 models with a Lapierre carbon cockpit are not affected.

A message to customers shared on the brand's website said that there was a risk of external injuries from using the bikes and that customers should stop using them immediately and contact an authorised Lapierre dealer.

In 2022, the former British UCI Continental team Saint Piran announced that they had taken all of their riders off Lapierre bikes for racing and training due to safety concerns, however this was batted away as "rumour".

"Dear customer, because users’ safety is our highest priority, we are recalling certain Lapierre Aircode DRS and Lapierre Xelius SL3 models," the message reads. "Research has shown that some Lapierre bikes have issues with their carbon fork. If the fork is damaged, this could potentially lead to a crack.

"This recall concerns Lapierre Aircode DRS and Lapierre Xelius SL3 bikes equipped with an aluminium stem and an aluminium shim (part n°3). Lapierre Xelius SL3 bikes equipped with a Lapierre carbon cockpit are NOT part of the recall."

It continued: "We ask all customers that own a bike concerned to stop using it immediately and contact an authorised Lapierre dealer. The dealer will check if your bike is part of the recall and if so, he will replace the fork as soon as possible. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience that this may cause."

In the professional scene, Lapierre announced late last year its return to the WorldTour as bike partner to the Picnic Post NL team.

At the time of the Saint Piran incident, team representatives told Cycling Weekly that they had formally notified both Lapierre and its UK distributor Raleigh of their concerns. However a spokesperson for Lapierre said the allegations were just “a rumour”.

Saint Piran previously said that there were 23 separate episodes that caused safety concerns including seven fork failures, multiple replaced frames and 14 marked steerer columns that they said were "potentially susceptible to failure".

The Cornwall-based team and French bike brand later instructed lawyers over the £100,000 dispute. The case is believed to still be ongoing.

Lapierre was contacted for comment, but had not responded at time of publication.