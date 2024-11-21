Is Lapierre set to make a return to the WordTour?

French bike brand appears set to return to cycling’s top level after 22 year long partnership with Groupama-FDJ ended in 2023

Lapierre frame
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published

Lapierre, one of France’s biggest bike brands, could be making a return to professional cycling’s top level next year to become dsm-firmenich PostNL’s new bike partner, according to a report in Wielerflits.

The company based in Dijon could take over from Scott as the Dutch team’s supplier after the latter supplied bikes to the squad for the last four years. The contract between the bike company and WorldTour team is said to have not been extended. It would be the first time Scott have not been present on the WorldTour since 2011, with the bike brand partnered with the various GreenEDGE squads between 2012 and 2020.

