Is Lapierre set to make a return to the WordTour?

Lapierre, one of France’s biggest bike brands, could be making a return to professional cycling’s top level next year to become dsm-firmenich PostNL’s new bike partner, according to a report in Wielerflits.

The company based in Dijon could take over from Scott as the Dutch team’s supplier after the latter supplied bikes to the squad for the last four years. The contract between the bike company and WorldTour team is said to have not been extended. It would be the first time Scott have not been present on the WorldTour since 2011, with the bike brand partnered with the various GreenEDGE squads between 2012 and 2020.

A spokesperson for the Accell Group, the parent company of Lapierre, did not deny the link to dsm-firmenich PostNL in the Wielerflits story when contacted by Cycling Weekly.

Lapierre has never shied away from their desire to make a comeback by partnering with a major team after the brand’s long-standing partnership with Groupama-FDJ ended in 2023. The two French outfits had collaborated for 22 years, although that came to an end when Groupama moved to Willier Triestina in the leadup to the 2024 season. However, this move has seemingly come out of the blue.

Putting together plans for a revival on the WorldTour were alluded to by the Accell Group spokesperson on Wednesday.

"Since the end of our previous partnership, we've always said that our priority would be to come back on the WorldTour, and we're working on that," they wrote in an email to CW. "I can’t tell you more for the moment. Sorry."

Dsm-firmenich PostNL did not reply to a request for comment, nor did Scott.

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The report in Wielerflits states that Lapierre’s move to partner with the Dutch team is in part due to the brand wishing to get rid of surplus stock. The Dutch news outlet also says that the new team Lapierre frames are likely to be white with the brand's name printed on the down tube in a cobalt blue colourway.

The pro team’s switch to Lapierre is even more surprising as dsm-firmenich PostNL are said to have placed an order with Scott for new bikes ready for the start of the 2025 season. The new Scott Addict was also said to have been seen in the team’s service course in the Netherlands.