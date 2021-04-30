Team DSM
The roots of Team DSM stretch back to 2005, when the squad was known as Shimano–Memory Corp, before becoming Skil-Shimano, Giant-Shimano, Giant-Alpecin, Team Sunweb and then Team DSM with the Dutch brand taking over for 2021.
Tom Dumoulin was the team's biggest general classification hope for Grand Tours. The Frenchman won the Giro d'Italia in 2017 and was second in both the Giro and the Tour de France in 2018. He moved to Jumbo Visma for the 2020 season.
The Women's Team DSM is registered in the Netherlands, and was founded in 2011, taking the DSM name along with the men's team in 2021.
One of the greatest names on the team is Coryn Rivera, the USA National Champion who won the Women's Tour in the UK in 2018.
Germany | Team website
They still retain an excellent team roster for the 2020 season with talents Tiesj Benoot, Romain Bardet and a whole host of young riders.
For 2021, the team riders competed aboard Cervélo bikes.
Team DSM rider files police complaint after being throttled by angry motorist
The driver is said to have objected to the cyclist riding side-by-side with another rider
Marc Hirschi to earn 14 times his Sunweb salary at UAE Team Emirates, according to reports
'Sometimes he had the feeling that he was suffocating' a family member of the Swiss rider said
By Jonny Long •
Marc Hirschi says that he can't talk about reasons for leaving Team DSM
Marc Hirschi left Team DSM to join UAE Team Emirates after his contract was terminated due to unknown reasons
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
Homework, punishments and limited massages: Did the strict rules at Team DSM contribute to Hirschi's departure?
Claims of a strict regime at Team DSM are said to have contributed to a number of star riders moving on to pastures new
By Jonny Long •
Marc Hirschi leaves Team DSM with immediate effect
Marc Hirschi has terminated his contract with Team DSM to join an, as of yet, unknown team
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
Sunweb ends headline sponsorship as team undergoes full rebrand
Sunweb is bringing its headline cycling sponsorship to an end after four seasons in the sport, as the Team Sunweb will undergo a full rebrand.
By Alex Ballinger •
'We knew we had incredible talent': The inside story of Sunweb's rise
The German team won three stages at the Tour de France and placed two riders on the podium at the Giro d'Italia
By Chris Marshall-Bell •
Giro d'Italia 2020: Rider start times for the decisive stage 21 time trial
All the start times for the decisive stage 21 of the Giro d'Italia 2020 with Jai Hindley of Team Sunweb and Tao Geoghegan-Hart of Ineos Grenadiers battling for pink
By Tim Bonville-Ginn •
Jai Hindley takes unforgettable stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia as João Almeida falls out of race lead
Jai Hindley sprinted to an unforgettable victory over Tao Geoghegan Hart on stage 18 of the Giro d'Italia 2020, after a fascinating battle over the Stelvio.
By Alex Ballinger •
WorldTour team bikes update: Mitchelton-Scott, Jumbo-Visma and Sunweb all swap machines
There will be plenty of changes to the WorldTour team bikes next year, as Mitchelton-Scott, Jumbo-Visma and Sunweb will all be exchanging their current sponsors.
By Alex Ballinger •