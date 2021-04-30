The roots of Team DSM stretch back to 2005, when the squad was known as Shimano–Memory Corp, before becoming Skil-Shimano, Giant-Shimano, Giant-Alpecin, Team Sunweb and then Team DSM with the Dutch brand taking over for 2021.

Tom Dumoulin was the team's biggest general classification hope for Grand Tours. The Frenchman won the Giro d'Italia in 2017 and was second in both the Giro and the Tour de France in 2018. He moved to Jumbo Visma for the 2020 season.

The Women's Team DSM is registered in the Netherlands, and was founded in 2011, taking the DSM name along with the men's team in 2021.

One of the greatest names on the team is Coryn Rivera, the USA National Champion who won the Women's Tour in the UK in 2018.

Germany | Team website

Photo: Team DSM

They still retain an excellent team roster for the 2020 season with talents Tiesj Benoot, Romain Bardet and a whole host of young riders.

For 2021, the team riders competed aboard Cervélo bikes.

Team DSM