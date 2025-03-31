Fabio Jakobsen forced to halt cycling for 'foreseeable future' due to iliac artery flow limitations

Dutch sprinter set to undergo surgery in order to attempt to fix the issue

Fabio Jakobsen
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis's avatar
By
published

Fabio Jakobsen has been forced to halt cycling for the "foreseeable future" due to flow limitations in the iliac arteries in both of his legs.

The Dutch sprinter is in his second season with his current team, Picnic PostNL, but has struggled for form in his first races of the year. His condition has become increasingly prevalent amongst both professional riders in recent years with Shirin van Anrooij and Marianne Vos both forced to undergo surgery due to the problem. It is also an issue which has affected amateurs too.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Thewlis
Tom Thewlis
News and Features Writer

Tom has been writing for Cycling Weekly since 2022 and his news stories, rider interviews and features appear both online and in the magazine.

Since joining the team, he has reported from some of professional cycling's biggest races and events including the Tour de France and the World Championships in Glasgow. He has also covered major races elsewhere across the world. As well as on the ground reporting, Tom writes race reports from the men's and women's WorldTour and focuses on coverage of UK domestic cycling.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like