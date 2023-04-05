Jumbo-Visma set to use adjustable tyre pressure systems at Paris-Roubaix

Jumbo-Visma are set to line up at Paris-Roubaix equipped with an adjustable tyre pressure system.

After giving the new equipment a run out at the recent Dwars door Vlaanderen, as well as in training, the Dutch team will take to the cobblestones of Roubaix with the new system in place on Sunday.



According to a report from WielerFlits (opens in new tab), DSM will also use a similar system during this year’s ‘Hell of the North’ although their setup will be different to that of Jumbo-Visma. This will mark the second e time that an adjustable tyre pressure system has been used in a WorldTour race.



At Dwars door Vlaanderen, it became clear that Jumbo-Visma were testing their own system in the form of the KAPS system from Gravaa. Italian rider Eduardo Affini’s Cervelo team bike was spotted fitted with the system, although the Italian did not finish the race.



Last year’s winner of Roubaix, Dylan van Baarle, is also reported to have been testing the same system during training and is believed to be “very pleased” with the setup.



By using Bluetooth and handlebar mounted controls, riders will be able to lower and raise tyre pressure while in motion, crucially without adding extra drag to their machines.



According to Cyclingnews (opens in new tab), DSM has been testing the Scope Atmoz ‘management system’ for the last 12 months. Riders from the team were initially confirmed to be using the system before last year’s race but eventually stuck to their stock Dura-ace wheelsets.



It was believed that DSM would eventually debut their new setup at last year’s Roubaix, and then the Tour de France, although that never materialised.



Gravaa - Jumbo-Visma’s supplier - has published some of its Paris-Roubaix findings on its website, and it’s clear that the cobbled terrain has played a key part in the development of the new equipment.

There could potentially be huge wattage savings for riders that have the ability to lower their tyre pressures on Paris-Roubaix’s cobbled sectors, paired with the ability to then raise them when they reach smoother roads.



It’s not yet known which riders from both Jumbo-Visma and DSM will be using the equipment on Sunday. It’s understood that a final decision will be made after both teams have completed a recon of the course.