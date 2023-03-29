Jumbo-Visma trials adjustable tyre pressure system at Dwars door Vlaanderen
Men's team tested Gravaa KAPS (kinetic air pressure system) hubset system ahead of Paris-Roubaix
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Jumbo-Visma employed an adjustable tyre-pressure system on board some of their bikes at the men's Dwars door Vlaanderen on Wednesday, testing them ahead of Paris-Roubaix in a week and a half's time.
A Gravaa KAPS (kinetic air pressure system) hubset system was spotted on the Cervelo S5 of Jumbo-Visma’s Edoardo Affini before the race got underway.
Pictures of the bike that were shared on social media before the race (opens in new tab), clearly showed Affini’s new setup on his Cervelo S5. The bike was fitted with Reserve carbon wheel rims - as typically used by Jumbo-Visma - fitted onto Gravaa KAPS front and rear hubs.
According to Cyclingnews (opens in new tab), the hubs feature an adjustable tyre pressure system using Bluetooth and Ant+ controls to allow the rider to adjust and control tyre pressures via a handlebar-mounted control unit.
This provides the likes of Affini, and eventual Dwars winner Christophe Laporte, with the ability to lower pressures for cobbles or rough terrain and then raise them again on smoother tarmac.
Gravaa is based in the Netherlands and their KAPS hubs house a small high-pressure, clutch controlled pump which is driven by the rotation of the wheel of the bike and controlled by an electronic printed circuit board (PCB). A bike's tyre pressure can then be controlled by a handlebar-mounted control system or on a smartphone app.
According to Cyclingnews, it appears the pump can inflate a tyre directly or from a buffer reservoir built into the hubs within seconds, a valve system also allows for rapid pressure decreases when needed.
Crucially for Jumbo-Visma, or any other professional team, the hubs do not create any extra drag and the pump rotates with the hubs themselves. The Gravaa system could provide a useful, and potentially critical advantage at the fast-approaching Paris-Roubaix, and could help the team combat power losses from resistance on the race's cobbled sectors.
In 2022, DSM suggested they would use a similar piece of equipment for Paris-Roubaix, the Scope Atmoz pressure management system. However, the team used their stock Shimano Dura-Ace groupsets instead. DSM also suggested that they may trial the system in the 2022 Tour de France, but opted against using it in competition full stop.
Gravaa has recently published some information on a Paris-Roubaix test that they’ve done. The company also shared information on wattage savings from using lower tyre pressures on the cobbled sectors.
Testing on the Camphin-en-Pévèle sector of cobbles the race passes over shows a 25 Watt saving at 35km/h between tyres when lowering pressure from 6 bar to 3 bar. And a 57 Watt saving when riding at 35km/h when decreasing pressure from 4.5 bar to 2.5/3 bar from test riders.
After Jumbo-Visma’s success with the new system this afternoon, perhaps we will see Wout van Aert riding a Cervelo S5 fitted with a Gravaa set up on the Roubaix cobbles in just over a week's time.
👀 Looks like Affini is testing the KAPS adjustable air pressure system. #DDV23 #DDV pic.twitter.com/myK3cltMrFMarch 29, 2023
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
-
-
Rider disqualified from Zwift UCI World Championships hit with MyWhoosh DQ
South African Eddy Hoole disqualified by MyWhoosh due to Hoole's suspension by Cycling South Africa
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Demi Vollering flies to Dwars door Vlaanderen win as SD Worx continue dominance
Brutal edition of Tour of Flanders warmup sees relentless attacks but Dutch super team won yet again
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Handing Classics win to Christophe Laporte secured Wout van Aert undying loyalty of key Flanders lieutenant
After Gent-Wevelgem collaboration, Laporte will bury himself in a cloud of dust in service of Van Aert next Sunday
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Christophe Laporte triumphs at Gent-Wevelgem in dominant Jumbo-Visma one-two
The Frenchman broke free with Wout van Aert with 52km to go
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Opening weekend heralds a changing of the classics hierarchy
The stars have aligned for Jumbo-Visma to replace Soudal-Quick Step as the classics team to beat
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Hold my beer, Tadej: Jonas Vingegaard wins at his first opportunity in 2023
Jumbo-Visma's Dane flies off the front of the bunch to take victory at O Gran Camiño
By Adam Becket • Published
-
The Politest Man in Cycling - five days chasing victory with new sensation Thomas Gloag
Britain's latest cycling prodigy is as cheery and humble as they come
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Jumbo-Visma DS: There are some big talents coming out of Britain
The WorldTour team sees great potential in the current crop of British riders
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
From Grand Tour victories to gold medals: The nine best signings of 2022
We look back at the signings that made the biggest impacts during this year's season
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
'I remember the crowds more than anything': Tom Pidcock recalls his Alpe d'Huez Tour de France stage win
Our male rider of the year, Tom Pidcock, talks us through the highs and lows of his 2022 campaign
By Tom Thewlis • Published