'It used to annoy me when people said 'enjoy it', now cycling is my job, I understand': Oscar Onley on his rise through the ranks

The 22-year-old talks through his beginnings as a cyclist, turning pro with Picnic PostNL and what’s next in 2025.

Oscar Onley celebrates as he wins stage five of the 2024 Tour Down Under
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tom Thewlis
By
published
in News

Oscar Onley is a 22-year-old professional cyclist from Kelso in Scotland. Onley currently rides for the Dutch WorldTour squad, Picnic PostNL. Formerly supported by the Dave Rayner Foundation, he finished second at last year’s Tour of Britain Men and won the best young rider classification. Onley also won stage five of the Tour Down Under and made his debut at the Tour de France.

This interview is part of our Q&A series.

