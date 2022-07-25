Disappointed Wiebes reacts after losing Tour de France Femmes yellow
The Dutch sprinter thanks DSM for developing her as the team confirm she will leave at the end of the season
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
After just one day day in the yellow jersey Lorena Wiebes was understandably disappointed to lose the overall lead of the Tour de France Femmes.
The DSM rider finished fifth on the race’s second stage, some 29 seconds behind the day’s winner, Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) who took the yellow jersey from her. Wiebes and her DSM team were distanced after a late intermediate sprint which came on the finish line, at the top of a short but sharp climb in the town of Provins, east of Paris.
Over the top Trek-Segafredo ripped the race to pieces, forcing a six woman group of the front from which Vos was able to take advantage.
“The day didn’t start very good because I has a small crash in the neutral, and we were all under control until the intermediate sprint,” Wiebes said after warming down on a stunning yellow sparkle Scott bike.
“It was a really smart move from Trek to go directly after the intermediate sprint and I was a bit too tired to react, I needed some recovery. We tried to close it directly afterwards, but they worked really good together on the front.”
The final kilometre was entirely uphill, and while it was not too steep, with a maximum of only 5.5%, it was always going to be a challenge for a sprinter like Wiebes. She though, was confident of being able to win the stage and did win the uphill bunch kick to finish sixth.
The day was a nervous one, marred by crashes which took out a number of riders including one of the pre-race favourites, Marta Cavalli (FDJ-SUEZ-Futuroscope). Other than the loss of the overall lead, DSM came through the day unscathed, chatting together while warming down, but Wiebes blamed the wind.
“Everyone was nervous because of the cross winds and everyone wants to be in position and most of time then crashes happen. Nobody gives each other space of course because everyone who wants to be in the front.”
Tuesday’s third stage is unlikely to see such conditions, and the 133.6km from the centre of Reims through the Champagne vineyards to Epernay is likely to be defined by four classified climbs, three of which come in the second half of the race.
The finish is the same the one on which Julian Alaphilippe (Quickstep Alpha Vinyl) won, taking yellow in the 2019 men’s Tour de France, and, with Wiebes’s own yellow now gone attention will turn away from her.
“More important is the GC for Juliette [Labous] so if they don’t take too much energy we’ll also go for green, but I think tomorrow will fit Liane [Lippert] really good.”
During Sunday’s opening stage rumours emerged in the Dutch media that Wiebes is set to leave DSM at the end of the season and is set to join SDWorx. While the team would not confirm her destination they admitted she would be leaving, while Wiebes herself regretted the way the news emerged.
“I think the timing was not the best because of course, I wanted to tell i the girls personally, and I had not time during the race,” she said. “That's not the best moment but we are professional riders and we keep on achieving our goals for the rest of the season, and we make it a great season.
“This team really brought me up as a rider and my development went really fast. I'm happy to be in this team and why I said we make it a great year.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering professional cycling and specialising in women's road racing. He has followed races such as the Women's Tour and Giro d'Italia Donne, live-tweeting from Women's WorldTour events as well as providing race reports, interviews, analysis and news stories. He has also worked for race teams, to provide post race reports and communications.
-
-
Marianne Vos in yellow: 241 victories but ‘for now this is definitely the best'
The GOAT in the Maillot Jaune. A destined winner we all wanted to see.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
“I didn’t expect that!” Crashes and wind create GC time gaps at the Tour de France Femmes
Key favourites lose time or crash out with one source claiming the peloton has too many inexperienced riders
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Marianne Vos in yellow: 241 victories but ‘for now this is definitely the best'
The GOAT in the Maillot Jaune. A destined winner we all wanted to see.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
“I didn’t expect that!” Crashes and wind create GC time gaps at the Tour de France Femmes
Key favourites lose time or crash out with one source claiming the peloton has too many inexperienced riders
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Team DSM confirms: star sprinter Lorena Wiebes is leaving the team at the end of the season
Team DSM confirms: the peloton's top sprinter Lorena Wiebes is leaving the team at the end of the season
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Tadej Pogačar on site at the Tour de France Femmes: 'Women's cycling is more interesting than men's'
The Tour runner-up is supporting his fiancée Urška Žigart, who he says is one of the best climbers in the world.
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
How to watch Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2022: Live stream the women's Grand Tour
Don't miss a second of the action of the revived Tour de France Femmes no matter where you are in the world
By Ryan Dabbs • Published
-
Le maillot est le trophée: The history of the Tour de France yellow jersey and a look at today's iteration
The history of the Maillot Jaune, the Tour de France yellow jersey, and a look at today's iteration by Santini
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
Marianne Vos bummed but 'absolutely aware of how special it is to be standing here right now'
Legendary Dutchwoman comes up short in opening stage, but awed by the event and fans
By Anne-Marije Rook • Published
-
The highest power and the highest pay: is Lorena Wiebes on the move?
After winning the opening stage of the Tour de France Femmes rumours emerged alleging Lorena Wiebes is moving to SDWorx at the end of the year
By Owen Rogers • Published