'I never gave up in my head': Pfeiffer Georgi's fight for DSM glory at the Women's Tour
After two stage wins and one day in the leader’s yellow jersey, Lorena Wiebes finally lost a race on Thursday
After two stage wins and one day in the leader’s yellow jersey Lorena Wiebes finished 10th on the hilly Women’s Tour stage four into Welshpool. It was never meant to be a day for the sprinters, with many touting it as the day for the general classification.
However, that didn't stop Wiebes' DSM team mates doing their best to deliver her to the final at the front of the bunch - with British National Road Race champion Pfeiffer Georgi pivotal in the effort.
“I never gave up in my head, I was fighting until the last kilometre," the 21 year old told Cycling Weekly.
Starting in Wrexham the race headed to the Cambrian Mountains, and as well as two classified climbs and plenty of lesser ascents, there was barely a flat metre on the entire 144.7km. Wiebes seemed to have other plans though. “We will go all in tomorrow to make it three,” she said in a team press release after her second stage victory on Wednesday.
And it was a close run thing. Her DSM squad took her to within 20 seconds of the group of climbers who escaped on the first of those climbs and eventually fought for the stage victory. Even after all that Wiebes still won the sprint for 10th place, 1-16 behind winner Grace Brown (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope).
When the race finally emerged from the 4G blackhole of central Wales and onto the world’s TV screens, the peloton was 100km in and the leading group had been up the road for 30km. Due to DSM’s efforts the advantage for 10 of the world’s best riders had rarely exceeded 30 seconds, and their entire team were still nailing it on the front.
Only the last significant unclassified ascent did the gap grow to 50 seconds, but such was DSM’s commitment even then it came back to 20 seconds. In the end though such an effort has a cost and only DSM team mate Georgi was left, her white national champion’s grey with wet and road grime.
“Yeah, that was so hard,” said Georgi. Though unsuccessful the team’s performance was a realisation of a plan which came very close to working.
“We tried to aim for a sprint today,” she continued. “Just control the moves with all of us at the front because it was so technical and hard from the beginning, have the overview and keep control of the race.
“We were doing really well but we were a bit unlucky, Lorena had a flat tyre before the last climb so we had to wait a bit. But then the whole team was fully committed, and we just chased as hard as we could. In the end it didn’t pay off.”
Georgi’s final turn on the front seemed to last forever, the 21 year-old burying herself kilometre after kilometre.
“I never gave up in my head, I was fighting until the last kilometre. Because I think you just need to keep trying, and if it doesn’t pay off, it doesn’t pay off, but you can’t give up just because it’s slipping away, you never what what’s going to happen.”
Wiebes and the team have had a stellar season and an even more successful visit to the UK. The Dutch rider won all three stages at Ride London, and had her final lead out rider, Charlotte Kool not crashed in the technical final into Bury St Edmunds on Monday, her form is such that she seemed nailed on to win the Women’s Tour’s opening stage.
“We go into races with a plan and everyone commits 100% to the goal, and obviously Lorena is in amazing form so it gives a lot of confidence when you of your job properly and she can finish it off.”
Friday’s penultimate stage is the race’s first ever mountain top finish, so maybe not one for Wiebes of Georgi. “I’ll just hang on, try to survive, I don’t think I’ll be there, but we’ll give it a go. We’ll go again Saturday.”
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Owen Rogers is an experienced journalist, covering professional cycling and specialising in women's road racing. He has followed races such as the Women's Tour and Giro d'Italia Donne, live-tweeting from Women's WorldTour events as well as providing race reports, interviews, analysis and news stories. He has also worked for race teams, to provide post race reports and communications.
-
-
'If even your GC guys who weigh 60 kilos are pulling, you have to finish it off' - No more disappointment for Wout van Aert at Dauphiné
Jumbo-Visma rider took his second stage win in five days in France on Thursday, and stays in race lead
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Wout van Aert sprints to stage five victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné as break caught in final 100 metres
Belgian wins his second stage of race to maintain general classification lead
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Inside the DSM sprint train which makes Lorena Wiebes the world’s best sprinter
Dutch neo-pro Charlotte Kool happy to lead Lorena Wiebes to victory after blaming herself for the stage one crash
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Women's Tour stage finish branded as 'dangerous' after crash mars the final
Late crash mars another WorldTour success for FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Lorena Wiebes takes a Ride London Classique hat trick and the overall
The Dutch rider sprinted to stage wins on all three stages winning by 19 seconds overall
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Wiebes takes consecutive sprint victories to extend her Ride London Classique lead
The Dutch sprinter dominates while Anna Henderson secures the climber's jersey on home roads
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Wiebes bags Ride London Classique stage victory as Anna Henderson caught in final kilometre
British time trial champion Anna Henderson was caught inside the final kilometre as DSM take the honours
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Juliette Labous takes a first top tier victory with Burgos GC success
The French rider finished second behind Demi Vollering on the final stage, with enough time to take the overall
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Mavi García takes a first WorldTour win at Vuelta a Burgos Feminas
The Spanish champion at last realises her potential with a solo victory on the uphill finish to Ojo Guareña
By Owen Rogers • Published
-
Photo finish sees 21-year-old Matilde Vitillo take surprise WorldTour victory at Vuelta Burgos
The Breakaway survives for victory and a surprise new general classification leader in Jenifer Ducuara
By Owen Rogers • Published