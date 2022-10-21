Ex-mountain biker Sean Flynn completes 'dream' move to DSM

Scottish rider Sean Flynn will compete in the WorldTour for Team DSM from next season - just two years after he switched to the road from mountain biking.

The talented 22-year-old had an impressive season for Tudor Pro Cycling Team, winning a stage of March's Istrian Spring Trophy and recording several notable top-10s, including fourth on GC at the Tour of South Bohemia and Paris - Tours Espoirs.

For much of his childhood Flynn's cycling was concentrated on the off-road disciplines, and he was a junior national champion in cyclocross and cross-country mountain biking. He was also a member of British Cycling's Academy for mountain bikers.

He was no stranger to road, however, being a former junior circuit national champion. During his time with BC he competed in a few road races and in 2021, feeling like he had reached a plateau with his mountain biking, he took the decision to focus on the road with SEG. It was a decision that paid off with some eye-catching results.

A sprinter who is capable of getting over hills, Flynn described his move to the Dutch team as "a dream for me to be part of one of the biggest teams in the world".

He added: "I also know that it's only the beginning and that the hard work has only just started. I'm excited to step into that higher level of racing and ride some races I've watched on TV for several years.

"I have a bit of a nervous excitement about it all, but I'm ready to work hard and prove myself with the team and become the best rider I can."

Flynn told Cycling Weekly earlier this year: "I am a sprinter but I can climb well. I prefer a harder race and a selection at the end. Some of my best results have been hose type of races where only a few survive and I can be the fastest left. When it's a reduced bunch sprint, it's easier to position yourself."

Rudi Kemna, the head coach of DSM, said: "Sean is someone that we've had contact with for some time as he made his way through the ranks. We see him as quite an all-round talent who can get over the hills and packs a good sprint - something we have seen in his U23 campaign this season.

"He's still relatively young so we want to bring him to a higher level overall with the help of our coaches and experts. We think in the future he will be suited to the hilly Classics."

Flynn will become the second Scot on the team, with climber Oscar Onley continuing to ride for DSM's development and WorldTour teams in 2023 after impressing himself, most recently at the CRO Tour where he went head-to-head with Tour de France winner Jonas Vingegaard.

Fellow Brit Mark Donovan, however, will be leaving the team this winter after three years. The Cumbrian climber performed well in his first season and was particularly active in breakaways at the Vuelta a España but has failed to kick on. It is not yet known for whom he will race in 2023.