All the pro cycling kits for 2025: Lidl-Trek, Cofidis and Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale launch early

As we work our way towards Christmas, it is time to start thinking about next year's road cycling season. That means it is one of the best parts of the year - when teams release their new kits for 2025.

Rather than writing up each team individually, we thought it would work better if we collated them together, unless someone does something mad. When all the kits are out, we can do our usual arbitrary ranking of them too, so do look out for that. In this guide, we will cover just the WorldTour teams, though, otherwise it will get a bit overwhelming, apart from particular exceptions.

If you would rather find out which team riders will be appearing for next year, rather than what they will be wearing, you can find that on our comprehensive transfer guide for 2025 too.

Those looking to make a splash with their new jersey, shorts and socks combos should be wary of the fate that has already befallen some, with images leaked on social media. Once they're announced, we'll stick them on this list.

So far, we are only certain of a few kits for next season, but more will appear in the coming weeks or days; just don't hold your breath for traditional latecomers EF Education-EasyPost any time soon.

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale change the colour of one arm

(Image credit: Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale/Van Rysel)

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale went through the big change last year, when they ditched their famous brown shorts. They then went on to switch up their kit halfway through last season, the most successful in their recent history.

It makes sense, then, that it is is evolution rather than revolution for 2025, with the team having different colours arms, but sticking with the dark blue galaxy print on the torso. Simple!

Lidl Trek stick to the fun formula

(Image credit: Sean Hardy/Lidl-Trek)

Lidl-Trek didn't have a new kit last year, due to the one they were wearing only being announced partway through 2023. They do have a new jersey for 2025, however, but it is not wholesale change. The yellow, blue and red of Lidl remain, just in a slightly different combination. The old strip was fun, so there's no disappointment in that continuing.

And it's all yellow for Cofidis

(Image credit: Cofidis)

There's change at Cofidis, with Etxeondo coming in to make the new kit. It features yellow for a change, with it taking over from white on the arms. the front is red and burgundy, which is all quite pleasing actually. It's paired with black shorts.