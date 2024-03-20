Everything you need for the E3 Saxo Classic: Key information, route, start list and riders to watch

In its 66th edition, the E3 Saxo Classic is the only one of the big Classics to not be run by either Flanders Classics or ASO. As a result, it’s notorious for its controversial publicity, and only has a men’s event, but away from that, it is a thrilling race.

Effectively, it is a miniature Tour of Flanders, featuring the likes of the Paterberg, Oude Kwaremont and the Taainberg across its 208km, although it has a fairly flat run in, ending seemingly in a residential street. Wout van Aert (Visma-Lease a Bike) has won the last two editions.

You might be more familiar with the race's former name, E3 Harelbeke, but the title of the event is also famous for being inspired by the name of a local motorway, which isn't even called that anymore. It's all very cycling.

The race often finishes in a sprint between a small group of favourites, as happened last year, when Van Aert outsprinted Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) in Harelbeke, after the group had gone clear with 40km to go.

Other winners in recent years have been heavyweight one-day riders, like Kasper Asgreen, Greg van Avermaet, and Niki Terpstra. Asgreen was the last rider to take the win at E3 and then double up at Flanders just over a week later.

Van Aert and Van der Poel are back on the start list for this year, but there is no Pogačar, who is on a different schedule in 2024. Aiming to upset the duo's rivalry will be Mads Pedersen (Lidl-Trek), Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ), and Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Dsnty) among others.

E3 Saxo Classic 2024 key information

Date: Friday, 22 March

Location: Harelbeke, Belgium

2023 winner: Wout van Aert

TV: Discovery+/Eurosport

Distance: 207.6km

E3 Saxo Classic 2024 route

The 'mini Flanders' takes in 17 bergs in the Flemish Ardennes, along with nine cobbled sectors, of which some are also climbs. The Paterberg and Oude Kwaremont are the key ones, although they are raced in reverse to how they fall in the Tour of Flanders.

The Kwaremont is often the launching point for decisive attacks at E3, but the last opportunity comes at the Tiegemberg, just over 20km from the finish in Harelbeke. However, the race is often broken up much earlier than this, thanks to the repetition of the "bergs" throughout the race's 207.6km. It is brutal.

E3 Saxo Classic 2024 riders to watch

Wout van Aert

Visma-Lease a Bike

*****

Van Aert leads the favourites for E3 thanks to being the winner of the last two editions. Last year, he outfoxed Van der Poel and Pogačar in the finale, while in 2022 he broke away with Christophe Laporte at a similar point, with 42.3km to go. The Belgian hasn't raced since winning Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne at the end of February, instead training at altitude. His teammates Matteo Jorgenson and Laporte could also play a key part in the race.

Mathieu van der Poel

Alpecin-Deceuninck

*****

The world champion had a sparkling 2023, but his exact form this season is unknown yet. He looked the part at Milan-San Remo last Saturday, his first race of the year, setting up teammate Jasper Philipsen for the win, but will he be able to turn it on on the cobbles? Van der Poel has won Flanders twice but only managed to podium at E3.

Mads Pedersen

Lidl-Trek

****

Also making his cobbled debut for 2024 will be Lidl-Trek's Pedersen. The Dane had a stunning start to this season, winning six races at the beginning of February, but missed out on wins narrowly at Paris-Nice. He then failed to make the podium at Milan-San Remo, but the fact he was in that leading group of 12 proves his form.

Arnaud De Lie

Lotto Dsnty

****

Belgium's next great hope has won 19 races over the past two seasons, and will be itching to get something on the board in 2024. De Lie finished fourth at the GP de Denain and fifth at the Bredene Koksijde Classic last week, but can his team get him to a place where he can challenge the above contenders?

Stefan Küng

Groupama-FDJ

***

The Frenchman is a reliable bet for the top five at this race, having regularly made the top 10 at the biggest one-day races in recent years. If he can time his attack right, the rouleur has more than enough power to solo to the finish.

Matej Mohorič

Bahrain-Victorious

***

In the absence of Tadej Pogačar, Mohorič is the top Slovenian at E3. The former Milan-San Remo winner has already won this season, at Valenciana, and has looked impressive at both Strade Bianche and San Remo. Another solo win specialist.

E3 Saxo Classic 2024 start list

Visma-Lease a Bike

VAN AERT Wout

BENOOT Tiesj

JORGENSON Matteo

AFFINI Edoardo

TRATNIK Jan

VAN BAARLE Dylan

Alpecin-Deceuninck

VAN DER POEL Mathieu

GOGL Michael

HOLLMANN Juri

KRAGH ANDERSEN Søren

MEURISSE Xandro

RIESEBEEK Oscar

VAN DEN BOSSCHE Fabio

Intermarché-Wanty

GIRMAY Biniam

BRAET Vito

DE POOTER Dries

HERREGODTS Rune

PAGE Hugo

SMITH Dion

ZIMMERMANN Georg

Soudal Quick-Step

ALAPHILIPPE Julian

ASGREEN Kasper

ČERNÝ Josef

LAMPAERT Yves

MOSCON Gianni

PEDERSEN Casper

SVRČEK Martin

Arkéa-B&B Hotels

ALBANESE Vincenzo

GRONDIN Donavan

LE BERRE Mathis

LOUVEL Matis

OWSIAN Łukasz

MOZZATO Luca

Astana Qazaqstan

BRUSSENSKIY Gleb

FEDOROV Yevgeniy

GAZZOLI Michele

GIDICH Yevgeniy

GRUZDEV Dmitriy

SELIG Rüdiger

SYRITSA Gleb

Bahrain-Victorious

MOHORIČ Matej

BRUTTOMESSO Alberto

WRIGHT Fred

MIHOLJEVIĆ Fran

PASQUALON Andrea

SCOTT Cameron

WIŚNIOWSKI Łukasz

Bora-Hansgrohe

VAN POPPEL Danny

HERZOG Emil

DENZ Nico

LÜHRS Luis-Joe

MACIEJUK Filip

MULLEN Ryan

HALLER Marco

Cofidis

DE GENDT Aimé

GOUGEARD Alexis

MAHOUDO Nolann

NOPPE Christophe

RENARD Alexis

ROBEET Ludovic

ZINGLE Axel

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale

NAESEN Oliver

BOASSON HAGEN Edvald

DE BONDT Dries

DE PESTEL Sander

LABROSSE Jordan

RETAILLEAU Valentin

TRONCHON Bastien

dsm-firmenich PostNL

EDDY Patrick

EDMONDSON Alex

LEIJNSE Enzo

MÄRKL Niklas

VAN UDEN Casper

WELTEN Bram

EF Education-EasyPost

BETTIOL Alberto

BISSEGGER Stefan

DOULL Owain

HONORÉ Mikkel Frølich

ROOTKIN-GRAY Jack

RUTSCH Jonas

VALGREN Michael

Groupama-FDJ

KÜNG Stefan

ASKEY Lewis

BYSTRØM Sven Erik

LE GAC Olivier

LIENHARD Fabian

MADOUAS Valentin

RUSSO Clément

Ineos Grenadiers

NARVÁEZ Jhonatan

RODRÍGUEZ Carlos

SHEFFIELD Magnus

SWIFT Ben

SWIFT Connor

VIVIANI Elia

Jayco-AlUla

MATTHEWS Michael

DURBRIDGE Luke

JANSEN Amund Grøndahl

O'BRIEN Kelland

QUICK Blake

REINDERS Elmar

Lidl-Trek

PEDERSEN Mads

GIBBONS Ryan

KIRSCH Alex

STUYVEN Jasper

VACEK Mathias

VERGAERDE Otto

HOOLE Daan

Movistar

LAZKANO Oier

CANAL Carlos

CAVAGNA Rémi

JACOBS Johan

NORSGAARD Mathias

MORO Manlio

RANGEL Vinicius

UAE Team Emirates

WELLENS Tim

OLIVEIRA Ru

COVI Alessandr

VINK Michael

BJERG Mikke

HIRSCHI Marc

POLITT Nils

Lotto Dsnty

DE LIE Arnaud

CAMPENAERTS Victor

DE BUYST Jasper

EENKHOORN Pascal

GUARNIERI Jacopo

VAN MOER Brent

Israel-Premier Tech

FUGLSANG Jakob

HOULE Hugo

NEILANDS Krists

SHEEHAN Riley

STEWART Jake

VAN ASBROECK Tom

Q36.5 Pro Cycling

NIZZOLO Giacomo

DEVRIENDT Tom

FRISON Frederik

PARISINI Nicolò

STEIMLE Jannik

TOWNSEND Rory

ZUKOWSKY Nickolas

Tudor Pro Cycling

TRENTIN Matteo

BOHLI Tom

BRUN Nils

ERIKSSON Jacob

KRIEGER Alexander

MAYRHOFER Marius

PLUIMERS Rick

Uno-X Mobility

TILLER Rasmus

ABRAHAMSEN Jonas

BENDIXEN Louis

HOELGAARD Markus

LARSEN Niklas

BLUME LEVY William

RESELL Erik Nordsæter

Flanders-Baloise

BONNEU Kamiel

CLYNHENS Toon

CRAPS Lars

DEJAEGHER Jasper

MARIS Elias

VANDENSTORME Dylan

VERCOUILLIE Victor

Bingoal WB

BLOUWE Louis

DESAL Ceriel

PERSICO Davide

PEYSKENS Dimitr

VAN ROOY Kenneth

WEEMAES Sasha